West De Pere in second year sets school record in a unique way | WFRV Local 5





DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sophomore softball player Leah Kocken never had the chance to play her first season due to the pandemic, but a year later she set records and made a unique way. Kocken is a versatile player who will play all over the diamond. You might find her on the mound or you might find her in the central field. She comes out in every game hoping to help her team win in any way they can. Going into her sophomore year, she had no idea what was going to happen. Power was never really his thing at the start of his career. It wasn’t until Grade 8 that she developed some pop in her bat. Now, the circuits started to come to her and didn’t stop. In her 14th career high school game, she landed her 10th home run. This home run has become a milestone never achieved in the history of the school. Kocken set the record for single-season softball home run at West De Pere. The twist? She broke her own coaching record! “I didn’t know until I hit tied for ninth and that’s when I had my head held up as I moved closer,” Kocken says. Head coach Jennifer Timm is more proud of Kocken than anything else. Being able to coach the player her record was broken was a cool time for her. She raves about Kocken when she talks about her success this season. “It’s amazing. I mean, coming back to Leah, Thursday against Bay Port, the home run. I remember jumping the highest of my life. I’m incredibly happy for this kid. She’s working out. hard, ”says Timm. When Kocken continued to rack up homers, that’s when Timm knew something special could happen this season. “I remember talking to people saying, ‘I think she can do it. I think so. There are three of us, it will be easy. I mean, she made it look easy. It probably wasn’t, ”says Timm. Kocken is so happy with the support of her coach and teammates, but the goals don’t stop this season. She has bigger plans that she wants to accomplish. “Go to regions and states and keep winning and keep pushing each other and keep improving,” Kocken tells Local 5. There is a lot going on for Kocken and head coach Timm knows there is another achievement ahead. “After she hit the 10th home run, I said, ‘Alright, your next is my career. I think you could do it ”. She’s got nine more for that one, to tie it up, but I think it’s something she can do if she has a heart. She’s a go-getter, ”says Timm.

