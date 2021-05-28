Fashion
Discreetly updated ACS dress code, prohibits social content for younger people
The Ardmore City Schools Board of Education quietly updated the elementary dress code last week to ban all social or political content. The senior district official said the move did not respond to a protest by mothers who briefly put the school decision in national spotlight after two of her children were taken out of class for wearing Black Lives Matter shirts. .
Nothing was discussed at all. The only thing I remember is that we changed some of the facilities the board was willing to rent to outside groups, Superintendent Kim Holland said on May 20. high school students for the next academic year.
The board approved the changes as part of its May 18 consent agenda in which several, often routine, agenda items are approved by a single board vote and discussion is infrequent. Board chairman James Foreman, Jr., said Thursday evening that the board had approved the textbooks but had not made any changes to the dress codes. current textbook that appears on the school website.
According to documents available on the districts website, Primary school student manual for 21-22 year olds, added to the dress code on page 12, articles with social or political content are not allowed as they could disrupt the learning environment. textbooks.
Holland said last week he was not aware of any changes to the elementary dress code when the board voted. He said Thursday evening that dress codes are not changed without discussion by the council. Neither Holland nor Foreman could explain the changes to the new elementary school textbook.
This week’s follow-up questions to find out how the ban on social or political content would impact specific clothing such as BLM, a thin blue line supporting law enforcement, or LGBTQ supporting identity rights sexuality were answered Thursday by the press.
At the end of last month, JordanHerbert, Ardmore’s parent, discovered that his 8-year-old son had been taken out of his class at Charles Evans Elementary School for wearing a BLM shirt. The following week she met Holland and later sent him two more elementary school children Ardmore Middlean and Will Rogers wearing similar shirts.
Principals make the final dress code decisions, according to the 2020-2021 Elementary School Handbook on the Districts website. The nine point dress code section only mentions that shirts and tops with words or logos should be school appropriate and tasteful.
A small protest was held outside Charles Evans Elementary School on May 5. While the older son was reportedly not reprimanded in college that day, his two younger sons were both taken out of the classroom for the shirts. attracted the attention of several media outlets across the country.
The Oklahoma Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to the school on May 7 asking the district to reverse its policy of banning BLM shirts, according to the New York Times. The Oklahoma ACLU did not return multiple requests for comment from TheArdmoreite.
Holland said the district has moved far away from the issue and is now focused on getting students through the graduation process.
As far as I know we still have a couple of kids showing up with the shirts on, but that’s not common throughout the school, he said last week.
This story has been updated to include comments from ACS Board Chairman James Foreman, Jr,. and an updated commentary from Superintendent Kim
