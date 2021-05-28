5 Best Formal Clothing Stores in Columbus

Below is a list of the best and leading formal clothing stores in Columbus. To help you find the best formal clothing stores near you in Columbus, we’ve put together our own list based on this list of rating points.

Custom suits Columbus Oh AlphaSuit needs your measurements and have you try on the garment in stock to check your size. Then they upload your measurements to their tailor for custom suits or they order a ready made suit in your size. For over two decades, Sean McKee has been crafting bespoke suits for some of North America’s most accomplished men and women.

Now it has some of the best bespoke suits online as well as a full line of high quality men’s ready-to-wear suits 30% -40% below other retailers. Sean created Alpha Suit to provide young professionals with these same high quality bespoke suits at a fraction of the traditional price.

Products:

Tailored suits

LOCATION:

Address: 629 North High Street, 4th Floor # 9, Columbus, OH 43215

Call:(614) 333-0034

Website: www.alphasuit.com

COMMENTS:

Great company I really enjoyed working with Pierce and his team! Cole M.

Pursuit

Pursuit is more than just a costume store. Their success comes from building genuine connections with their customers and communities. They pride themselves on accommodating their clients for the greatest moments of their lives. They understand that planning your wedding is even more difficult this year.

Let them help you achieve the style you want without the added stress. Start with an early wedding consultation appointment to discuss your options, their process, and your personalized schedule.

Products:

Suits, shirts, ties, gift cards, accessories

LOCATION:

Address: 937 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

Call:(614) 321-7848

Website: www.pursuityourself.com

COMMENTS:

Pursuit has been my favorite since I discovered this place in college. This is the best one stop costume supplier that you are going to find. Excellent customer service! These guys really know what they’re doing. I can not wait to return! Kyle M.

Godfrys Men & Women Clothier

Godfrys Men & Women Clothier was established in 1981 on Lane Avenue in response to a missing recession in Columbus, the best in menswear. In 1986, they expanded their business and moved to Worthington Mall, where they resided for 22 years. In September 2008, they moved to an independent building from the Polaris Lifestyle Center and added a women’s fashion business so they had something for everyone. Their business success has been regularly recognized by Esquire Magazines Gold Standard for the nation’s 30 largest specialty store retailers.

Products:

Men, women, personalized services, events

LOCATION:

Address: 8801 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH 43240

Call:(614) 433-0101

Website: www.godfrys.com

COMMENTS:

Simply the best clothing store in Columbus. Men or women! Chic and elegant with high-end fashion and personalized offers. Customer service is out of this world. It’s always nice to chat with the property and it’s just a pleasure to talk about clothes and accessories with Fred. John J.

Tom James Company

Tom James Company is the world’s largest bespoke clothing manufacturer. They manufacture high quality custom suits and custom dress shirts for busy professionals in Columbus and the surrounding area. They also provide all the accessories needed to complete your personalized look. Their highly skilled bespoke tailors at Tom James of Columbus come straight to your home or office, saving you precious time.

Products:

Men, women, shop

LOCATION:

Address: 1156 Dublin Rd Suite 101 Ste 105, Columbus, OH 43215

Call:(614) 488-8400

Website: www.tomjames.com

COMMENTS:

Bruce was timely, knowledgeable, honest and everything you would expect from a professional of the highest caliber. Very satisfied with his service and his recommendations! Matthew L.

Milano Man

Milano Man is a leading specialty retailer of mid-to-upper men’s clothing. Milano Menswear established in 1988, offering low prices on quality clothing and excellent customer service. Milano is committed to serving the community and considers this commitment to be its responsibility and privilege.

Products:

Suits, shirts, pants, sports jackets, prom 2021, tops, outerwear, shoes, accessories

LOCATION:

Address: 3834 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213

Call:(614) 338-8331

Website: www.milanomenswearonline.com

COMMENTS:

My son and I went today to get costumes for a family funeral and had a great experience! The staff made sure we found the perfect fit. We found exactly what we were looking for and you may not be getting their great price! Adam L.