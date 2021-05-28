Canadian fashion editor, creator of the new contemporary brand





Content of the article As a fashion editor and writer, Anya Georgijevic is well versed in trends. When she decided to start her own brand, she wanted nothing to do with this fast-paced industry mentality. Instead, the Georgijevics brand Anushka adopts a slow fashion mentality, offering two styles designed to be worn for years. We recently caught up with Georgijevic to find out more. Photo by Renata Kaveh Q. For those who are not familiar, what is Anushka? A. Anushka is a contemporary resort clothing line made up of beautiful, timeless garments that can be worn around town or on the beach. It’s inspired by the art of travel, something you can pack and wear for multiple occasions. It’s slow fashion in the most literal sense: Anushka will only add a few new styles to each station and into the spring. Q. Is there a story behind the name? A. Anushka is a nickname given to me by my late mother. She was the only one to call me that, from childhood to adulthood. When she passed away last year, I thought it would be a nice way to honor her memory. Q. How, if at all, has your experience as a fashion editor influenced your designs and your brand? A. Over the past decade, I have twice noticed the same trends entering and exiting fashion, and have found myself increasingly drawn to timeless styles and bullion coins. When I design for Anushka, I try to create silhouettes and fabrics that can be worn for years, regardless of the trends.

Content of the article Q. Who is the target customer? A. Someone who appreciates quality, strives for longevity and takes pride in wearing a garment made in Canada. My ideal client is also someone who likes to dress effortlessly, but still looks neat. Q. What can you share about where the products are designed / manufactured? A. The clothes are designed and manufactured in downtown Toronto. I work with a small clothing manufacturer that really supports independent designers. I am proud to produce in Canada. We used to have a rich clothing manufacturing industry and unfortunately that is no longer the case. Q. What is the price range for Anushka designs? A. The two current styles are both priced at $ 395. Future versions will also hover around this brand. Q. Finally, where can people consult them? A. They are available via anushkastudio.com. [email protected]

