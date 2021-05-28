Saint Laurent to host fashion show in Venice in July – WWD

WATER WORKS: Saint Laurent plans to host a physical fashion show in Venice in July, with an installation by artist Doug Aitken commissioned by label art director Anthony Vaccarello, according to people familiar with the matter.

The event will coincide with the city’s Architecture Biennale, which runs until November 21, but no other details could be learned. The house could not be reached for comment.

Known for his site-specific installations and events, Aitken won the International Venice Biennale Award in 1999 for his hypnotic video installation “Electric Earth”, which explores a black man’s journey through the contemporary American landscape.

The event will be Saint Laurent’s first physical show since its fall 2020 women’s ready-to-wear show in Paris in February of last year. The timing would suggest it will be a men’s collection. In recent years, Saint Laurent has skipped Paris Fashion Week, instead hosting annual traveling shows in New York City and Malibu.

The brand, owned by luxury conglomerate Kering, was the first to announce last year that it would ditch Paris Fashion Week and set its own pace for showing collections for the duration of the year, as brands pivoted to adapt to the coronavirus crisis.

Vaccarello regularly collaborates with artists and filmmakers as part of Self, an art project celebrating the different facets of Saint Laurent’s identity. The house has a long history of dialogue with the arts. Some of the haute couture creations of founder Yves Saint Laurent referenced works such as Piet Mondrian, Vincent van Gogh and Pablo Picasso.

