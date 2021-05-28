15 dresses under $ 300 for wedding season

wedding guest dresses

Good news (or bad news, depending on how you look at it): Weddings are back in full swing.

With a substantial portion of the American population officially vaccinated and CDC Guidelines allowing social gatherings again, many of those who have had to postpone their 2020 nuptials due to the pandemic are finally getting their big day. Personally, I have several save-the-New-dates on my fridge, which means I’m already starting to meticulously plan my outfits. (Don’t judge we couldn’t dress for a year.)

As a smart shopper, I prefer to spend no more than $ 300 on a dress as a wedding guest. With that said, take a look at these dresses under $ 300 to get back to the wedding scene.

Norma Kamali Diana Dress, $ 215

Norma Kamalis’ iconic gathered jersey styles are a masterclass of understated elegance. Not only this one shoulder dress ultra-chic, but also 100% comfortable to sit, sip, eat and dance for 8 hours straight.

Sometimes you just have to keep it simple. This elegant silhouette gives Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy vibes in all the best ways with a sexy side, thanks to the high slit on the front. Plus, you can’t beat the Barbie pink hue.

Dress Borealis Fame And Partners, $ 279

The best thing about it sexy slit dress Fame and Partners? You can customize the color and cut. Choose between train or no train and 34 unique shades, all available in matte satin like cobalt, charcoal, dusty pink and more.

Reformation Emersyn Robe, $ 278

Flowers? For weddings? Revolutionary, I know. But in fact Popular silhouette reformations Emersyn has a well fitted bodice and adjustable straps so you can serve up any look (comfortably) at your next wedding. All you need is a strappy sandal and some simple gold jewelry.

You would be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t watch unbelievable in an inky midnight blue. This elegant satin dress has a pleated skirt and its supportive cocked bodice includes padding in case you want a little more va-va-voom.

ASOS Curve drop shoulder midi pencil dress, $ 64

A sleek emerald green is a great choice all year round. This draped design has a sexy off-the-shoulder silhouette and a slit in the back so you can stay cool (and warm). Wear yours with nude heels.

Ganni gathered metallic jacquard midi dress, $ 245

If you’re a fashion girl who likes to make a statement, try an edgy design from Ganni. This long metallic jacquard dress has a voluminous silhouette complemented by delicate spaghetti straps. Wear yours with a super simple clutch and sandals.

Andrea Iyamah Reni Tied Dress, $ 225

We were taught to never wear anything loud to weddings for fear of outdoing the bride or groom. And while that’s certainly true (to some extent), that doesn’t mean you can’t show up in something sexy. This cutout design will have all eyes that are not on the happy couple on you. Just pair it with gold earrings and a simple sandal.

Adrianna Papell One Shoulder Jumpsuit, $ 199

Who even said you have to wear a dress? As far as I’m concerned, there’s just about nothing cooler than wearing a raised jumpsuit for a wedding and this red asymmetric design will make you feel fashionable and comfortable all night long.

House Of CB Mistress Rocks Vixen Black Ruched Dress, $ 75

You can’t go wrong with an LBD (aka little black dress). With gathered mesh, this dress will make you feel fabulous on the dance floor.

Boohoo Plus Off Shoulder Wrap Midi Dress, $ 24 (original $ 60)

Cold shoulder, but warm arms. We like these long sleeves offset by an off-the-shoulder design and the fitted, enveloping silhouette and chic champagne hue are just the icing on the cake.

If sleeves are more your thing, this dress has you (and your arms) covered in sheer floral embroidery. With a babydoll dress tied underneath, this sheath design is perfect if you have a more conservative style but still want to show off that body.

Shona Joy Draped Bow Dress, $ 279

A halter design will be on the mark for you if you like to show your arm and shoulder area. Complement the scarlet hue (and the exposed back zipper with gold hardware) with gold hoops and metallic sandals.

BHLDN Hutch Alden Dress, $ 275

When in doubt, go for an airy silhouette that you know you’ll stay comfortable in. long rust-colored dress has a wrap-around silhouette and a cool abstract print that doesn’t require any daring jewelry or accessories.

Overload of softness. A periwinkle shade combined with romantic frills makes it an ultra-feminine and alluring dress that you will feel absolutely adorable in.

