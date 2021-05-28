Rebel Women Strike Six National Tickets on Day 2 of NCAA East Regional

JACKSONVILLE, Florida Women’s track and field Ole Miss couldn’t have asked for much more after a sublime second day of action at the NCAA East Regional, where the Rebels secured six tickets to the national outdoor competition on Thursday.

Davis Live continued to impress at a high level in his first outdoor season as a Rebel. The sophomore scored 13 points overall at the SEC championships two weeks ago and managed a mammoth PR to win the silver medal in the shot put, but her best day as a rebel had held Thursday in Jacksonville.

Davis opened the day with a dramatic national qualifying performance at the women’s hammer, needing her final attempt to strike her ticket for Eugene. She sat outside the qualifying top-12 in 13th place on her third and final attempt, but on that final trip to the ring, Davis held his ground and watched a sail at 64.48m ( 211-06) to move her back up to 10th place and into the NCAA Championships.

Hours later, Davis hit the shot put ring, but this time she didn’t mess around. On her first try, she left a flight of 16.77m (55-00.25), which resulted in a good seventh place and a second ticket for Eugene. Davis now joins NCAA Champion and Big Ole Miss Janeah Stewart as the only Rebels to qualify for the hammer and shot put in the same season. Stewart did it twice, culminating in a national hammer title in 2018.

Davis won’t be alone in Eugene in the Hammer, however, as an All-American Shey taiwo landed his first career away ticket after a fourth place at 65.93m (216-03). The duo are the first pair of Ole Miss teammates to qualify for the Hammer in the same season, and are only the third and fourth Rebels to qualify in the event after Stewart (2017, 2018) and Juliana Smith. (2011).

Lyndsey reed had the smoothest encounter of any Rebel to date, securing her ticket to Oregon with ease after a day of flawless competition in the women’s pole vault. Reed was tied for the Eastern Region title at 4.27m (14-00.00) in her first career regional competition, and she did so with a clean jump sheet after the clearances first attempt on its three attempted heights. Reed is only the third Rebel to qualify for the National Outdoor Competition, joining Lindsey Murray (2016, ’18, ’19) and Neal Tisher (2010, ’11). In addition, when combined with Cole Colozzo’s The men’s pole vault qualifying performance on Wednesday, this year will be the first time in Ole Miss history that the Rebels have qualified for both the men’s and women’s editions of the pole vault.

Senior Kieshonna brooks had in mind the memory of the regional meeting of 2019. On this same track in North Florida, Brooks lost an inch of qualifying for the nationals in the long jump, and after the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID -19, it was not clear if she would get another hit. Brooks didn’t waste his chance and managed to break the form in the process.

Brooks placed 34th in the Eastern Region and finished 10th to land her first career ticket to the National Fashionable Storybook Competition. She was the best performer of the first two flights in a significant upwind PR jump of 6.27m (20-07.00) on her third attempt, the sixth best jump in Ole history. Miss and the best since 2012. What followed was excruciating. wait, where she saw her name start to slide down the rankings as the third and fourth highest ranked flights hit the runway. However, by the end of the competition, she was solidly in 10th place, officially giving her a ticket to Oregon.

Brooks is the first rebel to qualify in the women’s long jump since Olympian Brittney Reese won the 2008 NCAA Outdoor Title, and associated with Allen Gordon long jump ticket Wednesday, it will be the first time since 2007 that Ole Miss will be represented in both editions.

Ole Miss closed the evening with an exciting turn of events in the women’s 10k, where Clio Ozanne-Jaques hooked up with an insanely fast forward pack to secure his first career ticket to domestic competition. Ozanne-Jaques was fourth with a career record of 33: 39.80, less than a second after breaking Emily Bean’s 2016 school record of 33: 39.36. Thursday night’s performance makes Ozanne-Jaques the first Rebel to qualify for the women’s 10k, and just the second Ole Miss athlete to qualify for the 10k, aside from 1993 NCAA finalist Pablo Sierra.

Four other rebels have also positioned themselves to strike their own tickets for Eugene after reaching the quarter-finals on Thursday night. Brandee Presley was fourth in Heat One in the 100-meter, but his 11.41 (+1.9) was good enough for the second-best qualifying slot for the quarter-finals. This is Presley’s second 100-meter quarterfinal race after making it as a rookie in 2019, when she finally qualified for Oregon.

Jayda eckford followed suit in the 200-meter dash, but in a more agonizing way. Eckford finished seventh in Heat One with a season-best 23.48 (+1.2), but had to wait five more innings to see if that time would hold up after missing one of the first three automatic spots. At the end of six tries, however, Eckford’s time hung on to two hundredths of a second as the penultimate qualifying game accepted for Saturday’s quarter-finals. It will also be familiar territory for Eckford, who qualified for domestic competition as a rookie in 2019.

That first person two hundredths of a second from Eckford, however, was his teammate Brandee Presley . His 23.50 (+0.7) fell just a hundredth of a second from the final qualifying spot, which went to Amarachukwu Obi of Middle Tennessee with 23.49 (+0.7) from the same Heat race. Oven.

The last two rebel quarter-finals had expectations just as anxious as Eckford as to whether they were or not. Newcomer and Indoor All-American Sintayehu Vissa had an eerily comparable experience just before in the 800-meter race. Vissa ran well in a quick Heat One that won three of the six best times in the overall standings, finishing fourth in the round in 2: 06.07. However, without one of the top three AQ spots, she had to wait another five innings to see if her time held up. It was tight, but her time ended up two hundredths ahead of late qualifier Holly Manning of Delaware (2: 06.09), pushing her into Saturday’s 800-meter quarterfinal.

Loral winn didn’t wait that long in the 1,500-meter race, but she did have the closest call of the day for Ole Miss. Winn was seventh in the third set in 4: 20.06, and at the end of the fourth and final heat this time was the last qualifying time accepted for the quarter-finals.

The rebel women will return to the track on Saturday, which means attention returns to the men on Friday for the action on Day 3. The Ole Miss men already have two tickets to the domestic competition and an impressive nine Rebels entered the quarterfinals on Friday in search of more NCAA qualifiers. The competition starts Friday at noon CT with Allen Gordon in the men’s high jump.

National qualifiers for the second day

Kieshonna brooks Women’s long jump

Davis Live Women’s hammer

Davis Live Women’s shot put

Clio Ozanne-Jaques 10 km women

Lyndsey reed Women’s pole vault

Shey taiwo Women’s hammer

Quarter-finals of the second day

Jayda eckford 200 meter dashboard for women

Brandee Presley 100 meter dashboard for women

Sintayehu Vissa 800 meters for women

Loral winn 1500 meters for women

REBELS IN THE SECOND DAY OF COMPETITION

Women’s 100 meters, first lap of the scoreboard

17. Brandee Presley 11.41q (+1.9)

Women’s 200 meters, first lap of the scoreboard

22. Jayda eckford 23.48q (+1.2) SB

24. Brandee Presley 23.50 (+0.7)

Women’s 800 meters, first lap

23. Sintayehu Vissa 2: 06.07q

1500 meters women, first round

18. Loral winn 4: 20.06q

30. Anna elkin 4:22, 28

44. Skylar Boogerd 4: 34.39

Women’s 10 km semi-final

4. Clio Ozanne-Jaques 33: 39.80 NCAA Qualifier, PR, No.2 All-Time

22. Victoria simmons 34: 51.47

100 meters hurdles women, first round

40. Kieshonna brooks 13.63 (+3.0)

Women’s pole vault

T1. Lyndsey reed 4.27m / 14-00.00 NCAA Qualification

18. Samara mcconnell 4,07m / 13-04.25

Women’s long jump

ten. Kieshonna brooks 6.27m / 20-07.00 (+1.3) NCAA Qualifier, PR, No.6 All-Time

Women’s shot put

7. Davis Live 16.77m / 55-00.25 NCAA Qualifier

23. Jasmine mitchell 15.64 m / 51-03.75

34. Tedreauna Britt 15.33m / 50-03.50

Women’s hammer

4. Shey taiwo 65.93m / 216-03 NCAA Qualifier

ten. Davis Live 64.48m / 211-06 NCAA Qualifier

18. Jasmine mitchell 60.77 m / 199-04

45. Deborah Bulai 53.88 m / 176-09

—–

First day national qualifiers

Cole colozzo Pole vault for men

Allen Gordon Long jump men

Quarter-finals of the first day

Cade Bethmann 1500 meters for men

Kenney broadnax 110 meters hurdles for men

Elijah dryer 200 meter dashboard for men

Baylor franklin 800 meters for men

Mario Garcia Romo placeholder image 1500 meters for men

Dalton stallion 1500 meters for men

John Rivera Jr. 800 meters for men

Everett Smulders 800 meters for men

Waleed Suliman 1500 meters for men

REBELS IN DAY A COMPETITION

200 meters men, first lap of the scoreboard

14. Elijah dryer 20.84 (+2.1) AQ, PR, # 11 all-time

800 meters men, first round

4. John Rivera Jr. 1:48.46 (AQ)

13. Everett Smulders 1: 49.36q

17. Baylor franklin 1: 49.70 (AQ)

1500 meters men, first round

2. Mario Garcia Romo placeholder image 3: 42.80 (AQ)

6. Waleed Suliman 3: 43.75 (AQ)

17. Cade Bethmann 3: 44.47 (AQ)

23. Dalton stallion 3: 44.97q

29. Michael coccia 3: 46.43

110 meters hurdles men, first round

15. Kenney broadnax 13.77 (+2.2) RP, # 5 all-time

Pole vault for men

6. Cole colozzo 5.25m / 17-02.75 NCAA Qualification, SB

14. Peyton Weissmann 5.25 m / 17-02.75 SB

Long jump men

5. Allen Gordon 7.65m / 25-01.25 (+0.9) NCAA Qualification

Men’s shot put

14. Daniel Viveros 18.56m / 60-10.75 6 inch PR, # 2 all-time

Men’s hammer

33. Joseph benedetto 59.48 m / 195-02

