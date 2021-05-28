Fashion
Say yes to dress sharing: Edmonton woman sends wedding dress to Illinois
It started in 2009 when the magic of reality TV allowed teenage Illinois Ashley Dehelean to watch Edmonton business owner Rychelle Tuck find her dream dress.
Or, to be more precise, the dress of their two dreams.
“I printed on this dress when I saw it,” said Dehelean, recalling her 16-year-old daughter’s reaction to that episode of Say yes to the dress.
The fabric was “feminine but bohemian” and featured gorgeous leaf petals that clicked with her personality, Dehelean said.
“I saw the way she related to it as she put it on and I had the same kind of connection with it that I was watching it, as a teenager.”
In 2014, Dehelean was married to her partner Chris in a small ceremony on an even smaller budget that didn’t include much room for a special dress.
But recently, Dehelean discovered that the marriage papers had never been submitted.
This gave the couple the perfect opportunity for the wedding of their dreams and for Ashley to have the dress of hers.
The hunt begins
Finding the perfect wedding dress is difficult for any bride, but the search Dehelean undertook was a bit more complicated than most.
“There were just dead ends everywhere,” she said. “It’s been years and I can hardly find clear photos of this dress online.”
She even tried to have a replica made, but was told the fabric used was too hard to find.
So after hours of research, Dehelean returned to where it all started. She watched the show’s episode again, then reunited with Tuck via social media.
“Let me take this last chance, and if she doesn’t respond or if she’s not the right person, that’s what it is and it’s a sign for me to move on”, said Dehelean said, describing her state of mind when she texted Tuck. a message.
In less than five minutes, she had her answer.
Yes, said Tuck. I’ll share the dress.
“I was recently thinking about getting rid of the dress because it just takes up space,” said Tuck, owner of the Red Ribbon store in Edmonton’s High Street neighborhood.
“But I feel really happy that I can pass it on to someone else who would appreciate it,” she said. “And now this dress has another wedding.”
As for Dehelean, she still can’t believe it worked and is eagerly awaiting the dress to arrive for her August wedding in an Illinois forest.
The pair are even the same height, which makes them both think it was meant to be.
“It makes the world a lot smaller,” Tuck said. “Hopefully in a positive way.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]