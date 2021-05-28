Say yes to dress sharing: Edmonton woman sends wedding dress to Illinois

It started in 2009 when the magic of reality TV allowed teenage Illinois Ashley Dehelean to watch Edmonton business owner Rychelle Tuck find her dream dress.

Or, to be more precise, the dress of their two dreams.

“I printed on this dress when I saw it,” said Dehelean, recalling her 16-year-old daughter’s reaction to that episode of Say yes to the dress.

The fabric was “feminine but bohemian” and featured gorgeous leaf petals that clicked with her personality, Dehelean said.

“I saw the way she related to it as she put it on and I had the same kind of connection with it that I was watching it, as a teenager.”

Tuck was featured on the ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ TV show in 2009 as she chose her dress. (Submitted by Rychelle Tuck)

In 2014, Dehelean was married to her partner Chris in a small ceremony on an even smaller budget that didn’t include much room for a special dress.

But recently, Dehelean discovered that the marriage papers had never been submitted.

This gave the couple the perfect opportunity for the wedding of their dreams and for Ashley to have the dress of hers.

The hunt begins

Finding the perfect wedding dress is difficult for any bride, but the search Dehelean undertook was a bit more complicated than most.

“There were just dead ends everywhere,” she said. “It’s been years and I can hardly find clear photos of this dress online.”

She even tried to have a replica made, but was told the fabric used was too hard to find.

So after hours of research, Dehelean returned to where it all started. She watched the show’s episode again, then reunited with Tuck via social media.

Ashley Dehelean and her husband Chris at their little ceremony in 2014. They realized seven years later that the paperwork had never been submitted, which gave them another chance at their dream wedding. (Submitted by Ashley Dehelean)

“Let me take this last chance, and if she doesn’t respond or if she’s not the right person, that’s what it is and it’s a sign for me to move on”, said Dehelean said, describing her state of mind when she texted Tuck. a message.

In less than five minutes, she had her answer.

Yes, said Tuck. I’ll share the dress.

“I was recently thinking about getting rid of the dress because it just takes up space,” said Tuck, owner of the Red Ribbon store in Edmonton’s High Street neighborhood.

“But I feel really happy that I can pass it on to someone else who would appreciate it,” she said. “And now this dress has another wedding.”

Ashley Dehelean’s message sent on Instagram to Rychelle Tuck. (Submitted by Rychelle Tuck)

As for Dehelean, she still can’t believe it worked and is eagerly awaiting the dress to arrive for her August wedding in an Illinois forest.

The pair are even the same height, which makes them both think it was meant to be.

“It makes the world a lot smaller,” Tuck said. “Hopefully in a positive way.”