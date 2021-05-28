Sharon Stone Couldn’t Afford to Dress for the Oscars After the Success of Basic Instinct | People

















Sharon Stone couldn’t afford an Oscar dress after her starring role in Basic Instinct. The 63-year-old actress rose to fame thanks to her work on the 1992 thriller, but remembers how she was in a “strange limbo” afterward when she became a household name but had to. money penalty as she was being paid a fraction of the price sum that went to her co-star Michael Douglas. Speaking on CBC’s “Q With Tom Power,” she said, “I didn’t get paid to do“ Basic Instinct. ”I made some money. Michael made $ 14 million dollars and has points. I didn’t make enough money to buy my dress to go to the Oscars next year. I was in this weird limbo where I was suddenly famous, but I didn’t silver. “ Sharon has not disclosed her exact salary, but it has previously been reported that she made $ 500,000 for the film. The blonde beauty recalled how her life had changed dramatically and admitted it was difficult because she couldn’t pay for her personal safety. When asked how her life had changed upon the release of the film, she replied, “It’s Friday and you are you. Tuesday you are the Beatles. People are climbing all over your car. You try to walk. in the street and suddenly 30 people who were shopping, chasing you. “ And on whether she could afford private security, she admitted, “I didn’t have what I needed.”

