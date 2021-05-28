M&S bestseller has buyers keen to wear this summer





M & S’s floral midi dress is garnering rave reviews from buyers. (MRS) Yahoo Lifestyle Editors are committed to independently selecting wonderful products at great prices for you. We may receive a share of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. A stylish summer dress is the one thing we desperately want to wear right now, and with global warming in the UK, it seems like it’s finally possible. Luckily, Marks and Spencer found their way with versatile and trendy summer dresses to wear all day and into the evening for the months to come. the Per Una Floral Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress is at the top of our wishlist for the summer season, for more than one reason. The design has a ruffle front and hem, as well as an affordable price. (MRS) Why we rate it the Per Una Floral Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress is medium in length and has a slightly dipped hem, shorter in the front and longer in the back. It has short puffed sleeves and pretty ruffles on the skirt. It also features a flattering V-neck and belt at the waist, as well as a discreet side zip fastening. the Ruffled Floral Midi Wrap Dress is available in UK dress sizes 6 to 24, although the sizes sell out quickly. The dress is white decorated with pink and red flowers, and sells for 39.50. Whether you’re wearing for your next picnic, with a pair of sneakers and a denim jacket, or sandals and a clutch for weddings, the options are endless. What the critics say With just under 100 reviews, it seems that we are not the only ones observing this elegant number. Here’s what buyers have to say: “A cute flowing dress that fits well and is great value for money. The neckline as other reviews say is low but I can easily sort it out. I can’t wait for the weather to warm up so I can to wear it.”

“As usual with M&S, I bought a size smaller and it fits perfectly. It is shapely and comfortable, but it is also beautiful and very flattering. It is not cheap but well worth it. reasonable price.”

“This dress is much prettier than on the rail. It hangs beautifully, very floaty, but I agree with other reviews that it needs a neck point for modesty reasons! no problem.”

“I saw this dress online and was not disappointed when it arrived. Perfect fit, well made and very pretty. I can’t wait to wear it on my trip to Edinburgh this summer.”

“This dress was out of stock at my local stores, but luckily I got my size online! Fits great, wears beautifully, and looks so much more expensive than $ 39.50.” The story continues PER UNA – Midi wrap dress with ruffles and flowers The best part is that by purchasing this dress you will be eligible to get your hands on M&S 2021 summer beauty kit, which contains 140 purchases of skincare, cosmetics and other beauty products, for 20. Add to Cart: M&S 2021 Summer Beauty Kit | 20 (worth 140) discount automatically applied when you spend 30 at Marks & Spencer M&S 2021 Summer Beauty Kit Watch: How to organize your wardrobe

