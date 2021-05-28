There has been a paradigm shift: tattoos are becoming mainstream | Fashion

There are definitely more people who have tattoos than those who don’t, says Stewart Ferguson, tattoo artist at White Dragon in north London. With gray-blue eyes and tattoos up to his neck, Ferguson looks like a man who has been doing his job for 13 years. His clientele, he says, come from all walks of life, from the simple to the rich and famous.

I tattoo the police, firefighters and some guards in Queens a lot, he adds proudly.

The white dragon might look like something out of a Guns N Roses clip with evil masks on the walls and an iron dragon bust as a doorknob, but tattoos have become much less associated with rocknroll subcultures. and much more common in recent years. A recent study found that about 30% of 18 to 35 year olds had at least one tattoo.

Damiano David, the singer of Eurovision Mneskin winners, from Italy. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty

There has been a sort of paradigm shift from other people’s individual experience with tattoos, says Sandie Tweedie of Watermelon Tattoo in Edinburgh. In recent years, it’s more likely that you have one than you don’t.

This week we were introduced to the gothic body art of Damiano David, the lead singer of Eurovision winners Mneskin, while Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford showed off a few of his 12 tattoos in a lengthy photo shoot for Julys’ issue of Mens Health. These include a lion on his left pec, a young boy playing football on his chest, seven lines of script on his right pec (No one can judge me, only God) and angel wings on his back. Rashford was particularly silent on their meanings; his tattoo artist, Dale McGovern, says the footballer likes to keep them private enough to be honest.

Ferguson says that Rashford’s script tattoo in particular remains popular. I do a lot of script work and have been doing it for a very long time, he says. People like to have verses that relate to their own personal struggles, personal accomplishments, sad news, or someone passing by.

A tattoo is seen on the leg of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. Photograph: Phil Noble / Reuters

When tattoo parlors reopened last month, Tweedie said there were a large number of fifties lining up to get their very first tattoo. During our consultations, the majority cited the list of things as a reason, she said, [and] a new mindset of you-only-live-once after spending months isolated, overworked or stuck inside.

Ashley Jagdeo, the owner of the tattoo parlor the Circle London, agrees. Lockdown has given people more time to think more about what they want, he says. This, combined with the time the public has spent on social media recently, has meant that we have also seen a sharp increase in the number of people deciding to get a tattoo for their first tattoo.

Jagdeo also says he’s seeing an increase in the number of younger customers under the age of 21. Normally our average age is over 25, he says.

Ferguson says he has had requests for designs related to Covid-19. Obviously, a lot of people have died during this time, whether from Covid or otherwise, so some people are given commemorative keepsakes, he says.

What people choose to have as a tattoo varies from salon to salon. Tweedie says she was recently asked to do small, statement tattoos, including feminist, pride and vegan symbols. Jagdeo says he’s had a lot of requests for celebrity-based ones, including Rihannas hand tattoos, Post Malones sword, and Kylie Jenners lip tattoos. But he’s not a fan. Reproducing celebrity tattoos is something we normally try to keep clients away, he says. It is best to be individual and not to duplicate someone else’s style and work.

Tweedie says she would also discourage clients from copying Rashford and doing script work. They can be indecipherable from a distance, she says. And to read them, the person with the tattoo has to stand very awkwardly until the other person has finished reading it!