The telegraph

Two finals in nine months: How Brentford bounced back from the agony of the championship play-offs

The day after last season’s play-off final, Brentford players and staff gathered to say goodbye to those leaving the club. Some staff were moving elsewhere, while a handful of players were either out of contract or due to join other teams. The mood was dark and the pain of their defeat to Fulham only sank. As soon as the farewells were said, the work began. Brentford’s coaching staff and recruiting department held a meeting to discuss their strategy for the transfer window, clarify their plans and set the wheels in motion. There were only four weeks left before the start of the new league campaign, and only two weeks before the start of the preseason. The wounds from the night before were still alive, but there was simply no time to waste. Did the Brentfords coaches and managers know then, amid all this disappointment, that another play-off final was only nine months away? Of course not. But they knew the foundations remained in place and that the structure they had built would at least give them one more chance in the campaign to come. When head coach Thomas Frank returned for the preseason a few days later, he saw renewed hunger and desire at the club. I felt it in my own body, he told Telegraph Sport earlier this season. I wanted to go back. Frank and his players have their chance this weekend, when they vie with Swansea City for football’s biggest financial prize. Promotion to the Premier League is once again within the grasp of little Brentford, a club which continue to hit well above their weight and now feel ready to challenge the biggest teams in the country. Will it be different this year? The feeling at Brentford is that the squad are a bit wiser and a bit more experienced than they were last season. For some, the mood is more relaxed than it was in 2020. Last year, they were playing their final season at Griffin Park, Covid-19 was ravaging the country and crucial play-off games were condensed from in a way that caused unrelenting stress. Now there’s more room to breathe, although that doesn’t mean Frank and his players won’t be sent back to Wembley. It was enough to be within earshot of Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday to know the club want a promotion with all their soul. Frank described the 4,000 fans as ringing 40,000, and the feverish atmosphere was crucial for Brentfords who brought in a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth. It seemed typical of Brentford’s approach when, minutes before kick-off on Saturday, Frank came out of the tunnel and embarked on an unexpected lap of honor on the pitch. Running in his chinos and leather boots, his long hair bouncing behind him, he turned his arms to the supporters, demanding their voices and energy. It was certainly unusual, but it was also effective. And Brentford has never been afraid to try something different. On the contrary, their desire to be different is the main reason for their growth in recent years. After all, a club of its stature cannot compete by doing things the same as everyone else. Brentford is often cited as an example that other parties should follow. That misses the point, however, and there is certainly no one at the club who thinks his strategy should teach others a lesson. Brentford is doing what he believes is best for them, in these exact times and in their unique circumstances. The model can’t just be transferred to another Championship team, and they would never recommend it either. Make the decision to close their academy and create a B team, for example. The academy system hasn’t worked for Brentford, given their financial limitations and highly competitive London location, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work for the other teams. And Frank’s sideline antics felt right in the moment of Saturday – they came as fans returned for the first time since December, and with no outside supporters to heckle him – but it probably won’t feel. never good again. Understandably, there are many clubs keen to be able to replicate Brentford’s success in the transfer market. Their data driven model and focus on player development are still the envy of different parts of the country. How many other Championship teams could sell around 50 million talent (like Brentford did when they said goodbye to Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma last year) and then earn six more points the following season? How many Premier League teams could do it? The scoring success of Ivan Toney, signed from Peterborough United for a first 5m, proved to be another masterstroke in the market. The previous season, Brentford replaced 28-goal striker Neal Maupay by moving Watkins to a more central position, from which he scored 26 goals before joining Aston Villa. Toney replaced Watkins as the main attacking threat, and he has scored 32 times so far this season. Brentford would have signed Toney anyway, to play alongside Watkins, had they been promoted last year. When they lost at Wembley, they simply pursued the alternate plan instead. Watkins came out, and Toney came in as a center forward. He has been a leader on and off the pitch. Meanwhile Vitaly Janelt, signed for around 500,000 members of the Second Division in Germany, was instrumental in the midfield. It almost goes without saying that the past 14 months have provided the most unexpected tests for football clubs and their people. And yet, even when it came to dealing with the coronavirus, Brentford found himself ready. Remarkably, co-director of football Phil Giles had studied pandemics while completing his doctorate in statistics. Giles having provided an unexpected injection of pandemic-based expertise, Brentford took a pessimistic view of the coronavirus situation. The staff agreed to pay cuts and the players agreed to a significant salary deferral. Later in the summer, after selling Watkins and Benrahma, all the staff were paid off – with a little bonus on top. With their progressive style of play, Frank’s charisma on the sideline, the new stadium and the strength of their belief in overall strategy, the feeling at Brentford is that they are ready for the Premier League. Promotion wouldn’t change the way they operate, but it would take a step up. New challenges await us, but first there is a match to be won. Wembley is waiting again.