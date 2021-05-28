The granddaughter of a couple who ran a popular clothing store in Hamilton opens her own boutique in Butler County





Flori has 1,400 square feet of retail space and is located in Space 229 of the Mall, adjacent to the Columbia Outlet Store. Melanie Shalloe has opened her new boutique, Flori, at Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe. The store offers a variety of clothing, hats, bags, sunglasses, accessories and more. Shalloe’s grandparents ran the Florence store in Hamilton and she named her store after her great-grandmother Florence. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Things have been amazing, Shalloe said. We had a very good opening week. This weekend has been very busy. I think with the good weather we saw a lot of people. We have had great feedback from people who live in the area and from people who have traveled here from Indiana and Kentucky. We have seen a lot of them. In the fall and winter, you can expect winter clothes, such as hats, gloves, scarves, and then loads of cardigans and the like, she said. The name comes from my great-grandmother, who was called Florence, and for many, many years she owned shops in Hamilton called Florences, which eventually belonged to my grandparents, who owned them until around 2000, Shalloe said. Flori is the abbreviation for Florence. It was quite similar, I would say, to my shop, she said. We skipped a generation from the store. Melanie Shalloe has opened her new boutique, Flori, at Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe. The store offers a variety of clothing, hats, bags, sunglasses, accessories and more. Shalloe’s grandparents ran the Florence store in Hamilton and she named her store after her great-grandmother Florence. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Although Shalloe doesn’t remember Florences herself, she said her uncle, Dan Graf, took over her grandparents’ business and turned it into a Fairfield wholesale company called Watch Us, which sells to many large retailers. Her mother works there and I grew up being part of that company as well, she said. Shalloe graduated from Fairfield High School in 2018 and in May from Miami, able to finish early as she took classes in high school. It was a quick transition from college to running a store, but I’m really excited. I was ready for it, she said. If that is successful there, with Spooky Nook coming here in Hamilton, with everything going on, it would be great to break through a franchise and have a second location again at some point here in Hamilton, Traub said. . To explore Spooky Nook progress in Hamilton: work on hotel zone continues, showers are installed at sports complex Spooky Nook progress in Hamilton: work on hotel zone continues, showers are installed at sports complex Melanie Shalloe has opened her new boutique, Flori, at Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe. The store offers a variety of clothing, hats, bags, sunglasses, accessories and more. Shalloe’s grandparents ran the Florence store in Hamilton and she named her store after her great-grandmother Florence. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham







