Sharon Stone Couldn’t Afford to Dress for the Oscars After the Success of Basic Instinct | Entertainment

Sharon Stone couldn’t afford an Oscar dress after her starring role in Basic Instinct.

The 63-year-old actress rose to fame thanks to her work on the 1992 thriller, but remembers how she was in a “strange limbo” afterward when she became a household name but had to. money penalty as she was being paid a fraction of the price sum that went to her co-star Michael Douglas.

Speaking on CBC’s “Q With Tom Power,” she said, “I didn’t get paid to do“ Basic Instinct. ”I made some money. Michael made $ 14 million dollars and has points. I didn’t make enough money to buy my dress to go to the Oscars next year. I was in this weird limbo where I was suddenly famous, but I didn’t silver. “

Sharon has not disclosed her exact salary, but it has previously been reported that she made $ 500,000 for the film.

The blonde beauty recalled how her life had changed dramatically and admitted it was difficult because she couldn’t pay for her personal safety.

When asked how her life had changed upon the release of the film, she replied, “It’s Friday and you are you. Tuesday you are the Beatles. People are climbing all over your car. You try to walk. in the street and suddenly 30 people who were shopping, chasing you. “

And on whether she could afford private security, she admitted, “I didn’t have what I needed.”

A month after the film’s release, Sharon went to the Cannes Film Festival, which she called “madness” and revealed that all of her belongings had been stolen.

She said, “I got back to the hotel and all my personal belongings were stolen except the clothes on my back. My contact lenses, my film out of my camera, my toothbrush was all gone.”

And the hotel staff had to improvise to get her out of the building without security.

She explained, “The bodyguards got all the kitchen staff and all the bus boys up and they made this big circle that my two girlfriends and I were inside, and then they tried to pull me over. walk through the hall.

“‘There were so many people, hundreds of people, shooting at us and going crazy. So that was our introduction,’ Hello, you’re famous. ‘We had no idea.”

The “Casino” star was desperate to talk to someone about her situation, so her chiropractor arranged for Shirley MacLaine to call her and they set up a meeting.

She said, “I went to Malibu and we had dinner on platters sitting on the floor in front of her fireplace. I have never been happier in my life for someone to realize I had to be on the floor.

“I needed this feeling of being grounded. I needed someone who understood that I had to sit on the floor, be barefoot, and just have someone talk to me like a human being.