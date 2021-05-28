Hip to be square: Anne Boleyns’ neckline inspires catwalks | Fashion





In the best-known portrait supposed to be of Anne Boleyn, a square neckline frames her long, slender neck, foreshadowing her macabre date with the executioner at the Tower of London in 1536. Debates over Boleyn’s appearance and the number of fingers she had raged for centuries and no undisputed contemporary portrayal of her has survived. But most historians agree that his style of dress, which was influenced by his beginnings in France, set trends at the English court. She is often depicted wearing a low square neckline, a French-influenced style that came to dominate the Tudor dress. Now, as a new dramatization of Boleyn’s life hits television, the square neckline associated with Henry VIII’s hapless second wife is enjoying a fashion renaissance 500 years later, it’s hip again to be square. Portrait of Anne Boleyn by an unknown artist circa 1534. Photography: Digital Image Library / Alamy Tudor-style square collars appeared on the runways of Bottega Veneta, Ganni, Molly Goddard, Shrimps and Rejina Pyo, often used by designers as a counterpoint to ruffled sleeves and voluminous dresses. Asos offers 2,018 square neck models for sale. Searches for square necks are up 42% since February on the Depop resale site and 63% quarterly on the Lyst fashion shopping app. The Reformations 248 Sigmund dress which combines a very Boleyn-ish neckline with a modern thigh slit is one of the most sought-after applications for dresses. In a year when the dramas of the day had a high fashion influence, with television replacing all other social activities, square collars were ubiquitous. A ravishing emerald green square-neck gown was a focal point of the opulent film Portrait of a Lady on Fire, while the Regency square neckline with her quivering breasts starred in the hit Netflix show. Smash Bridgerton. A model walks the runway at Bottega Veneta during Milan Fashion Week. Photograph: Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images In the upcoming performance of Boleyns’ life, which stars Jodie Turner-Smith and airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Channel 5, the square necklines are even more prominent. They’re worn by all of the female cast members, in eye-catching block colors. I made the decision not to have any embellishments or embroidery around the neckline, which amplifies the neckline and increases the severity of the cut in a way that really stands out on camera, the show’s costume designer said, Lynsey Moore. Moore, who has been praised for her work on Michaela Coels I May Destroy You, believes the composition of Boleyns most famous portrait is part of why she is always so associated with style, because it is not a complete painting, as we did. with Elizabeth I, we literally only see that: the square neckline and the famous initial B necklace. She took inspiration from modern catwalks, including jewel tones from designer Christopher John Rogers and Prada headbands for stylish reinterpretations of another of Boleyns’ favorites, the French bonnet as well as tapestries and paintings by Hans Holbein. The costumes are by no means historically accurate, Moore said, but the Tudor essence of the figure is there, with a modern twist. This new fashion for showing off the skin at the cleavage, with collar bones replacing ponytail blouses and polo collars, looks new after a decade of concealed dressing. Maybe it’s a reaction to the soft, indulgent tracksuits and floaty trends of last year, said fashion PR Daisy Hoppen, one of the first to embrace the trend, which we want to wear. something that makes us sit and stand up straight and hugs our bodies more now that we’re socializing again.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos