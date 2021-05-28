Alex Rodriguez’s beauty line says a lot about the rise of male makeup





Written by Megan C Hills, CNN Former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez isn’t your typical makeup client. Straight, Gen X, and traditionally male, he might just be one of the last celebrities you’d expect to launch a beauty product. And yet, last week, that’s exactly what he did. In a new campaign for men’s wellness brand Hims, ARod unveiled its new “ Blurry stick “concealer, described in a press release as a” skincare solution developed specifically for men. “Available in eight different shades and packaged in Chapstick-sized gray tubes, the product is also modeled by the star, who was an early investor in Hims. In a series of muted promotional photos, a simply dressed ARod looks at himself in a mirror as he applies concealer to his cheeks in a nondescript room. Unlike the usual fanfare of celebrity beauty launches, the campaign looks almost deliberately ordinary. It makes makeup look like a simple and mundane part of the star’s daily routine. And for a growing number of men like ARod, it is. The eight Hims and “Blur Stick” shades from ARod. Credit: Hims & Hers Interest in male makeup appears to be growing in the West, especially among Generation Z consumers. A 2019 survey by research firm Morning Consult found this one-third of American men under the age of 30 would “consider” wearing it. Men’s lifestyle retailers like Mr Porter and Mankind now have dedicated makeup categories on their websites, providing a level of anonymity for shoppers experimenting with products for the first time. Mr. Porter introduced makeup on its site in 2017, with Tom Ford Beauty eyebrow gel, and has reported growing demand since. This success led the retailer to start selling a dedicated line of men’s makeup, War Paint for Men, last year. The site now offers more than 39 makeup products from seven brands. “It’s one of our fastest growing categories this year,” Purchasing Manager Sam Kershaw said in an email interview. Kershaw added that interest has come from “a broad age spectrum,” with sales of Mr. Porter’s male makeup increasing by a third in the past year. This is, he says, in part due to changing attitudes towards skin care and increased awareness of anti-aging products. A bottle of War Paint For Men’s Tinted Moisturizer. Credit: Mr. Porter “The most notable change in the grooming space over the past few years is the rise of men’s makeup as a grooming hack,” Kershaw said. “The general acceptance of the category has increased and it is no longer associated with a deliberate function in the entertainment industry, where you always have to be ready for the camera.” Mr Porter’s bestsellers include “concealers and tinted moisturizers,” Kershaw said, adding, “Our customers are showing a high demand for products that cover blemishes and discoloration of the skin, perhaps. in large part because of Zoom’s fatigue during the pandemic. “ A little touch up In the case of men like ARod – and “Judas and the Black Messiah” star Daniel Kaluuya, who made headlines in 2018 while wearing Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty foundation on the red carpet of the Oscars – makeup is perhaps less of a colorful self-expression. and more on subtle self-improvement. There is now an abundance of “natural” makeup tutorials for men on YouTube. “Epic No Makeup-Makeup Routine” by Australian musician Troye Sivan video , produced by Vogue, has been viewed over 4.3 million times. Elsewhere, two “Makeup for Men” videos featuring Fenty Beauty makeup artist Hector Espinal collectively totaled over 1.5 million views. Daniel Kaluuya wears Fenty Beauty foundation at the 2018 Oscars. Credit: Christopher Polk / Getty Images Kershaw suggested that the Covid-19 lockdowns have offered men an “opportunity to experiment more than usual with personal care” – all from the comfort of their own home. “Along with makeup, we have seen masks and LED tools such as facial scrubs gain popularity throughout this period,” he added. In Asia, the male makeup industry has been developing for some time. Chinese online retailer TMall reported in 2019 that sales of men’s beauty products increased by more than 50% for two consecutive years, with a huge interest growth in eyebrow pencils and lipsticks, according to state media . In South Korea, boy groups such as BTS have launched makeup campaigns, while beauty brand AmorePacific felt that 70% of men in the military use cosmetics, which has led to the launch of a special military line , with natural camouflage makeup and cooling and whitening face masks after training. In the West, appealing to male customers’ machismo seems to be a particularly popular branding strategy. War Paint For Men, for example, brought in traditionally male brand ambassadors, including professional rugby and football teams in England, as well as James Bond makeup artist Donald Mowat. Other men’s makeup brands have adopted minimalist packaging, such as Chanel’s “Boy de Chanel”, while American brand Stryx markets its products as “tools”. ARod’s neutral gray packaging takes a similar approach, with the word “makeup” completely missing from the Blur Stick press release. Another campaign shot for Hims x ARod’s “Blur Stick” with a different model. Credit: Hims & Hers All of this can help brands differentiate their products from those found in the female-dominated makeup industry – or those used by LGBTQ communities who have defined the male makeup space through the culture of drag and the beauty of YouTubers like Bretman Rock. But the future of makeup could be more and more unisex. Earlier this year, research firm NPD Group would have found that nearly 40% of adults between the ages of 18 and 22 expressed interest in non-sexist beauty products. A number of sexless beauty brands, such as We Are Fluide and Milk Makeup, have sprung up in recent years. Rihanna also said that Fenty Beauty is “ for my guys too », Having appointed A $ AP Rocky and Lil Nas X as brand ambassadors. Rapper Lil Yachty, meanwhile, has announced the launch of a line of nail polish (or “nail paint” as he described it) for “all genres.” the first collection set comes with three nail pens, nail trimming and filing tool, and nail art stickers. It is marketed under the slogan “For you, not for them”. “If you find painting your nails a way to show off your creative side or it’s an aesthetic that suits you, you shouldn’t be judged for it,” says Lil Yachty. quoted as saying on the product website. “Outside opinion shouldn’t have an effect on your aesthetic and whatever you decide to do and this line reflects that.”

