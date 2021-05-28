Fashion
Alex Rodriguez’s beauty line says a lot about the rise of male makeup
Former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez isn’t your typical makeup client. Straight, Gen X, and traditionally male, he might just be one of the last celebrities you’d expect to launch a beauty product.
And yet, last week, that’s exactly what he did.
In a series of muted promotional photos, a simply dressed ARod looks at himself in a mirror as he applies concealer to his cheeks in a nondescript room. Unlike the usual fanfare of celebrity beauty launches, the campaign looks almost deliberately ordinary.
It makes makeup look like a simple and mundane part of the star’s daily routine. And for a growing number of men like ARod, it is.
The eight Hims and “Blur Stick” shades from ARod. Credit: Hims & Hers
Kershaw added that interest has come from “a broad age spectrum,” with sales of Mr. Porter’s male makeup increasing by a third in the past year. This is, he says, in part due to changing attitudes towards skin care and increased awareness of anti-aging products.
A bottle of War Paint For Men’s Tinted Moisturizer. Credit: Mr. Porter
“The most notable change in the grooming space over the past few years is the rise of men’s makeup as a grooming hack,” Kershaw said. “The general acceptance of the category has increased and it is no longer associated with a deliberate function in the entertainment industry, where you always have to be ready for the camera.”
Mr Porter’s bestsellers include “concealers and tinted moisturizers,” Kershaw said, adding, “Our customers are showing a high demand for products that cover blemishes and discoloration of the skin, perhaps. in large part because of Zoom’s fatigue during the pandemic. “
A little touch up
In the case of men like ARod – and “Judas and the Black Messiah” star Daniel Kaluuya, who made headlines in 2018 while wearing Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty foundation on the red carpet of the Oscars – makeup is perhaps less of a colorful self-expression. and more on subtle self-improvement.
Daniel Kaluuya wears Fenty Beauty foundation at the 2018 Oscars. Credit: Christopher Polk / Getty Images
Kershaw suggested that the Covid-19 lockdowns have offered men an “opportunity to experiment more than usual with personal care” – all from the comfort of their own home. “Along with makeup, we have seen masks and LED tools such as facial scrubs gain popularity throughout this period,” he added.
In the West, appealing to male customers’ machismo seems to be a particularly popular branding strategy. War Paint For Men, for example, brought in traditionally male brand ambassadors, including professional rugby and football teams in England, as well as James Bond makeup artist Donald Mowat.
Other men’s makeup brands have adopted minimalist packaging, such as Chanel’s “Boy de Chanel”, while American brand Stryx markets its products as “tools”. ARod’s neutral gray packaging takes a similar approach, with the word “makeup” completely missing from the Blur Stick press release.
Another campaign shot for Hims x ARod’s “Blur Stick” with a different model. Credit: Hims & Hers
All of this can help brands differentiate their products from those found in the female-dominated makeup industry – or those used by LGBTQ communities who have defined the male makeup space through the culture of drag and the beauty of YouTubers like Bretman Rock.
