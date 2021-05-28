A-List 2021: Local Shop | TulsaPeople A List

Antiques | Household appliances | Art gallery | Arts and crafts hobby store | Domestic car dealership | Import of car dealers | Luxury car dealership | Bicycles | Bookstore | Children’s clothing | Men’s clothing | Women’s clothing | Glasses | Fine jewelry | Floor covering | Flower shop | Furniture store | Gift shop | Grocery store | Home interiors | Liquor store | Pet shop | RVs and Travel Trailers | Shoe store | Shopping center district | Sports and outdoor store | New store / location
Antiques
Antique Mall I-44
Linda James Antiques
River City Trading Post
Antiques Tulsa
Tulsa flea market
Jade on Main
The Antiquary Ltd.
Appliances
Hahn appliance warehouse
Metro appliances and more
Lowes
Home depot
Best buy
Device solutions
household appliancesolutionstulsa.com
Art Gallery
MA Doran Gallery
Royce Myers Gallery
Ahha Tulsa
Fine arts by Joseph Gierek
Lovetts Gallery
Arts and crafts hobby store
Recreation hall
Michaels
Ziegler art and frame
Buckles
HobbyTown
Walnut Creek Market
National car dealership
Mark Allen Chevrolet
Jim Glover Chevrolet
Bill Knight Ford
Jim Norton Chevrolet
Fowler Ford
Import of car dealers
Jackie Cooper Imports
Jim Norton Toyota
Don Carlton Honda
Ferguson Superstore
Lexus of Tulsa
Audi Tulsa
Luxury car dealership
Jackie Cooper Imports
Lexus of Tulsa
BMW of Tulsa
Audi Tulsa
Don Carlton Acura from Tulsa
Bill Knight Lincoln
Bicycles
Toms bikes
Phat Tire bicycle store
T-Town Bikes
Tulsa Bikes
Spoke House Bikes
Bookstore
Magic City Books
Barnes and Noble
Gardners used books
Fulton Street Books and Coffee
Lavenders Blue Literacy Market
Pounds one million
Eleanors Bookstore
Kids clothing
The lollipop garden
Dillards
Difference
Kathleens children
Target
Once upon a time there was a child
The place of children
Men’s clothes
Dillards
Boston Discussions
Through Mahan
Kohls
Mens Wearhouse
Abersons
Donnas Fashion
Jos. A. Bank
Clothing for women
Dillards
Amber Marie and Co.
Saks Fifth Avenue
saksfifthavenue.com/locations/s/tulsa
Guys
Abersons
Donnas Fashion
Glasses
Optical Empire
Warby parker
warbyparker.com/retail/tulsa/center-1
Black optic
Dr Robert H. Zoellner and associates
Hicks Brunson glasses
Eyemart Express
Harrel Eye Care
Jewelry
Moodys jewelry
J. David jewelry
Bruce G. Weber Diamond Cave
Israel Diamond Supply
Spexton Jewelry
Vincent Anthony Jewelers
Flooring
Grigsbys Carpet and Hardwood Tile
Johnson Floor and Home / Carpet one
Mill Creek Carpets and Tiles
Lowes
Home depot
Florist
Flowers and gifts from Tonis
Mary Murrays Flowers
Mrs DeHavens Flower Shop
Ted and Debbies Flower Garden
Never anything
Floral stems design
Furniture store
Mathis brothers
Sutherlands Furniture Gallery
sutherlandsfurnituregallery.com
Amber Marie and Co.
Luxury furniture and design
Bob Mills Furniture
Sunshine Furniture
Souvenir shop
Amber Marie and Co.
I dared
Margos gift shop
Snow geese
facebook.com/the-snow-goose-125562967473667
Walnut Creek Market
Grocery
Reasors
Trader Joes
Sprout farmers market
Whole Foods Market
Aldi
Home interiors
Amber Marie and Co.
Walnut Creek Market
Luxury furniture and design
Mathis brothers
Household items
Shop Sasha
Liquor store
Parkhills Warehouse Liquors and Wines
Wines and Spirits Ranch Acres
Bird liquor and wine
Alcohol warehouse B and B
Wines and spirits of the old village
918-712-2115
Pet Shop
PetSmart
Southern agriculture
Dog dish
Petco
Pet Supplies More
RVs and travel trailers
Wades RV
Bob Hurley RV
Daves Claremore RV
World of Tulsa Campsite
Oklahoma Camperland
Shoe shop
J. Cole
Dillards
DSW
New Balance Tulsa
Flemings Comfort Shoes
Fleet feet
Shopping center district
Utica square
Tulsa Hills
Woodland Hills Shopping Center
simon.com/mall/woodland-hills-mall
Brookside
The rose district
The farm
Sports and outdoor store
Sports and outdoor activities at the Academy
Sporting goods dicks
Bass Pro stores
Gearhead Outfitters
The Gadget Co.
New store / Locatiom
H&M
Ollies Bargain Outlet
Fulton Street Books and Coffee
Decopolis
Magnolia and Bath Co.
