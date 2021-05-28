Connect with us

A-List 2021: Local Shop | TulsaPeople A List

Antiques | Household appliances | Art gallery | Arts and crafts hobby store | Domestic car dealership | Import of car dealers | Luxury car dealership | Bicycles | Bookstore | Children’s clothing | Men’s clothing | Women’s clothing | Glasses | Fine jewelry | Floor covering | Flower shop | Furniture store | Gift shop | Grocery store | Home interiors | Liquor store | Pet shop | RVs and Travel Trailers | Shoe store | Shopping center district | Sports and outdoor store | New store / location

Antiques

Antique Mall I-44

facebook.com/i44antiquemall

Linda James Antiques

lindajamesantiques.com

River City Trading Post

rivercitytp.com

Antiques Tulsa

tulsaantiquesllc.com

Tulsa flea market

tulsafleamarket.net

Jade on Main

jadevintagetreasures.com

The Antiquary Ltd.

theantiquaryltd.com

Appliances

Hahn appliance warehouse

hahnappliance.com

Metro appliances and more

metroappliancesandmore.com

Lowes

lowes.com

Home depot

homedepot.com

Best buy

bestbuy.com

Device solutions

household appliancesolutionstulsa.com

Art Gallery

MA Doran Gallery

madorangallery.com

Royce Myers Gallery

roycemyers.com

Ahha Tulsa

ahhatulsa.org

Fine arts by Joseph Gierek

gierek.com

Lovetts Gallery

lovettsgallery.com

Arts and crafts hobby store

Recreation hall

hobbylobby.com

Michaels

michaels.com

Ziegler art and frame

zieglerart.com

Buckles

loopslove.com

HobbyTown

hobbytown.com/tulsa-ok

Walnut Creek Market

themarkettulsa.com

National car dealership

Mark Allen Chevrolet

markallenchevytulsa.com

Jim Glover Chevrolet

jimgloverchevy.com

Bill Knight Ford

billknightford.com

Jim Norton Chevrolet

jimnortonchevy.com

Fowler Ford

fowlerford.com

Import of car dealers

Jackie Cooper Imports

jackiecooperimports.com

Jim Norton Toyota

jimnortontoyota.com

Don Carlton Honda

thereforearltonhonda.com

Ferguson Superstore

fergusondeal.com

Lexus of Tulsa

lexusoftulsa.com

Audi Tulsa

auditulsa.com

Luxury car dealership

Jackie Cooper Imports

jackiecooperimports.com

Lexus of Tulsa

lexusoftulsa.com

BMW of Tulsa

bmwoftulsa.com

Audi Tulsa

auditulsa.com

Don Carlton Acura from Tulsa

thereforearltonacura.com

Bill Knight Lincoln

billknightlincoln.com

Bicycles

Toms bikes

tomsbicycles.com

Phat Tire bicycle store

phattirebikeshop.com

T-Town Bikes

t-townbicycles.com

Tulsa Bikes

bicyclesoftulsa.com

Spoke House Bikes

speakhouse.com

Bookstore

Magic City Books

magiccitybooks.com

Barnes and Noble

barnesandnoble.com

Gardners used books

gardnersbooks.com

Fulton Street Books and Coffee

fultonstreet918.com

Lavenders Blue Literacy Market

lbliteracymarket.com

Pounds one million

booksamillion.com

Eleanors Bookstore

eleanorsbookshop.com

Kids clothing

The lollipop garden

lollygarden.com

Dillards

dillards.com

Difference

gap.com

Kathleens children

kathleenskids.com

Target

target.com

Once upon a time there was a child

onceuponachild.com

The place of children

childrensplace.com

Men’s clothes

Dillards

dillards.com

Boston Discussions

threadsonboston.com

Through Mahan

traversmahanapparel.com

Kohls

kohls.com

Mens Wearhouse

menswearhouse.com

Abersons

abersonstyle.com

Donnas Fashion

facebook.com/donnasfashions

Jos. A. Bank

josbank.com

Clothing for women

Dillards

dillards.com

Amber Marie and Co.

ambermarieandcompany.com

Saks Fifth Avenue

saksfifthavenue.com/locations/s/tulsa

Guys

chicos.com

Abersons

abersonstyle.com

Donnas Fashion

facebook.com/donnasfashions

Glasses

Optical Empire

empireoptical.com

Warby parker

warbyparker.com/retail/tulsa/center-1

Black optic

blackoptical.com

Dr Robert H. Zoellner and associates

drzoellner.com

Hicks Brunson glasses

hicksbrunson.com

Eyemart Express

eyemartexpress.com

Harrel Eye Care

harreleyecare.com

Jewelry

Moodys jewelry

moodysjewelry.com

J. David jewelry

jdavidjewelry.com

Bruce G. Weber Diamond Cave

brucegweber.com

Israel Diamond Supply

israeldiamond.com

Spexton Jewelry

spexton.com

Vincent Anthony Jewelers

vincentanthony.com

Flooring

Grigsbys Carpet and Hardwood Tile

grigsbys.com

Johnson Floor and Home / Carpet one

johnsonfloorandhome.com

Mill Creek Carpets and Tiles

millcreekcarpet.com

Lowes

lowes.com

Home depot

homedepot.com

Florist

Flowers and gifts from Tonis

tonisflowersgifts.com

Mary Murrays Flowers

marymurraysflowers.com

Mrs DeHavens Flower Shop

mrsdehavens.com

Ted and Debbies Flower Garden

tedanddebbiesflowers.com

Never anything

eversomething.com

Floral stems design

tulsaflorist.net

Furniture store

Mathis brothers

mathisbrothers.com

Sutherlands Furniture Gallery

sutherlandsfurnituregallery.com

Amber Marie and Co.

ambermarieandcompany.com

Luxury furniture and design

luxetulsa.com

Bob Mills Furniture

bobmillsfurniture.com

Sunshine Furniture

sunshineok.com

Souvenir shop

Amber Marie and Co.

ambermarieandcompany.com

I dared

idaredgeneralstore.com

Margos gift shop

themargoshop.com

Snow geese

facebook.com/the-snow-goose-125562967473667

Walnut Creek Market

themarkettulsa.com

Grocery

Reasors

reasors.com

Trader Joes

traderjoes.com

Sprout farmers market

sprouts.com

Whole Foods Market

wholefoodsmarket.com

Aldi

aldi.us

Home interiors

Amber Marie and Co.

ambermarieandcompany.com

Walnut Creek Market

themarkettulsa.com

Luxury furniture and design

luxetulsa.com

Mathis brothers

mathisbrothers.com

Household items

homegoods.com

Shop Sasha

instagram.com/shoppesasha

Liquor store

Parkhills Warehouse Liquors and Wines

parkhillsliquor.com

Wines and Spirits Ranch Acres

ranchacreswine.com

Bird liquor and wine

facebook.com/birdsliquortulsa

Alcohol warehouse B and B

bbliquortulsa.com

Wines and spirits of the old village

918-712-2115

Pet Shop

PetSmart

petsmart.com

Southern agriculture

Southernagriculture.com

Dog dish

dogdishtulsa.com

Petco

petco.com

Pet Supplies More

petsuppliesplus.com

RVs and travel trailers

Wades RV

wadesrv.com

Bob Hurley RV

bobhurleyrv.com

Daves Claremore RV

davesrv.com

World of Tulsa Campsite

rv.campingworld.com

Oklahoma Camperland

camperlandok.com

Shoe shop

J. Cole

jcoleshoes.com

Dillards

dillards.com

DSW

dsw.com

New Balance Tulsa

newbalancetulsastore.com

Flemings Comfort Shoes

flemingsshoes.com

Fleet feet

Fleetfeet.com

Shopping center district

Utica square

uticasquare.com

Tulsa Hills

shoptulsahills.com

Woodland Hills Shopping Center

simon.com/mall/woodland-hills-mall

Brookside

brooksidetheplacetobe.com

The rose district

rosedistrict.com

The farm

farmshoppingcenter.com

Sports and outdoor store

Sports and outdoor activities at the Academy

academy.com

Sporting goods dicks

dickssportinggoods.com

Bass Pro stores

basspro.com

Gearhead Outfitters

gearheadoutfitters.com

The Gadget Co.

thegadgetcompany.com

New store / Locatiom

H&M

hm.com

Ollies Bargain Outlet

ollies.us

Fulton Street Books and Coffee

fultonstreet918.com

Decopolis

decopolis.net

Magnolia and Bath Co.

magnoliasoapandbath.com

