A-List 2021: Local Shop | TulsaPeople A List





Antiques | Household appliances | Art gallery | Arts and crafts hobby store | Domestic car dealership | Import of car dealers | Luxury car dealership | Bicycles | Bookstore | Children's clothing | Men's clothing | Women's clothing | Glasses | Fine jewelry | Floor covering | Flower shop | Furniture store | Gift shop | Grocery store | Home interiors | Liquor store | Pet shop | RVs and Travel Trailers | Shoe store | Shopping center district | Sports and outdoor store | New store / location Antiques Antique Mall I-44 facebook.com/i44antiquemall Linda James Antiques lindajamesantiques.com River City Trading Post rivercitytp.com Antiques Tulsa tulsaantiquesllc.com Tulsa flea market tulsafleamarket.net Jade on Main jadevintagetreasures.com The Antiquary Ltd. theantiquaryltd.com Appliances Hahn appliance warehouse hahnappliance.com Metro appliances and more metroappliancesandmore.com Lowes lowes.com Home depot homedepot.com Best buy bestbuy.com Device solutions household appliancesolutionstulsa.com Art Gallery MA Doran Gallery madorangallery.com Royce Myers Gallery roycemyers.com Ahha Tulsa ahhatulsa.org Fine arts by Joseph Gierek gierek.com Lovetts Gallery lovettsgallery.com Arts and crafts hobby store Recreation hall hobbylobby.com Michaels michaels.com Ziegler art and frame zieglerart.com Buckles loopslove.com HobbyTown hobbytown.com/tulsa-ok Walnut Creek Market themarkettulsa.com National car dealership Mark Allen Chevrolet markallenchevytulsa.com Jim Glover Chevrolet jimgloverchevy.com Bill Knight Ford billknightford.com Jim Norton Chevrolet jimnortonchevy.com Fowler Ford fowlerford.com Import of car dealers Jackie Cooper Imports jackiecooperimports.com Jim Norton Toyota jimnortontoyota.com Don Carlton Honda thereforearltonhonda.com Ferguson Superstore fergusondeal.com Lexus of Tulsa lexusoftulsa.com Audi Tulsa auditulsa.com Luxury car dealership Jackie Cooper Imports jackiecooperimports.com Lexus of Tulsa lexusoftulsa.com BMW of Tulsa bmwoftulsa.com Audi Tulsa auditulsa.com Don Carlton Acura from Tulsa thereforearltonacura.com Bill Knight Lincoln billknightlincoln.com Bicycles Toms bikes tomsbicycles.com Phat Tire bicycle store phattirebikeshop.com T-Town Bikes t-townbicycles.com Tulsa Bikes bicyclesoftulsa.com Spoke House Bikes speakhouse.com Bookstore Magic City Books magiccitybooks.com Barnes and Noble barnesandnoble.com Gardners used books gardnersbooks.com Fulton Street Books and Coffee fultonstreet918.com Lavenders Blue Literacy Market lbliteracymarket.com Pounds one million booksamillion.com Eleanors Bookstore eleanorsbookshop.com Kids clothing The lollipop garden lollygarden.com Dillards dillards.com Difference gap.com Kathleens children kathleenskids.com Target target.com Once upon a time there was a child onceuponachild.com The place of children childrensplace.com Men's clothes Dillards dillards.com Boston Discussions threadsonboston.com Through Mahan traversmahanapparel.com Kohls kohls.com Mens Wearhouse menswearhouse.com Abersons abersonstyle.com Donnas Fashion facebook.com/donnasfashions Jos. A. Bank josbank.com Clothing for women Dillards dillards.com Amber Marie and Co. ambermarieandcompany.com Saks Fifth Avenue saksfifthavenue.com/locations/s/tulsa Guys chicos.com Abersons abersonstyle.com Donnas Fashion facebook.com/donnasfashions Glasses Optical Empire empireoptical.com Warby parker warbyparker.com/retail/tulsa/center-1 Black optic blackoptical.com Dr Robert H. Zoellner and associates drzoellner.com Hicks Brunson glasses hicksbrunson.com Eyemart Express eyemartexpress.com Harrel Eye Care harreleyecare.com Jewelry Moodys jewelry moodysjewelry.com J. David jewelry jdavidjewelry.com Bruce G. Weber Diamond Cave brucegweber.com Israel Diamond Supply israeldiamond.com Spexton Jewelry spexton.com Vincent Anthony Jewelers vincentanthony.com Flooring Grigsbys Carpet and Hardwood Tile grigsbys.com Johnson Floor and Home / Carpet one johnsonfloorandhome.com Mill Creek Carpets and Tiles millcreekcarpet.com Lowes lowes.com Home depot homedepot.com Florist Flowers and gifts from Tonis tonisflowersgifts.com Mary Murrays Flowers marymurraysflowers.com Mrs DeHavens Flower Shop mrsdehavens.com Ted and Debbies Flower Garden tedanddebbiesflowers.com Never anything eversomething.com Floral stems design tulsaflorist.net Furniture store Mathis brothers mathisbrothers.com Sutherlands Furniture Gallery sutherlandsfurnituregallery.com Amber Marie and Co. ambermarieandcompany.com Luxury furniture and design luxetulsa.com Bob Mills Furniture bobmillsfurniture.com Sunshine Furniture sunshineok.com Souvenir shop Amber Marie and Co. ambermarieandcompany.com I dared idaredgeneralstore.com Margos gift shop themargoshop.com Snow geese facebook.com/the-snow-goose-125562967473667 Walnut Creek Market themarkettulsa.com Grocery Reasors reasors.com Trader Joes traderjoes.com Sprout farmers market sprouts.com Whole Foods Market wholefoodsmarket.com Aldi aldi.us Home interiors Amber Marie and Co. ambermarieandcompany.com Walnut Creek Market themarkettulsa.com Luxury furniture and design luxetulsa.com Mathis brothers mathisbrothers.com Household items homegoods.com Shop Sasha instagram.com/shoppesasha Liquor store Parkhills Warehouse Liquors and Wines parkhillsliquor.com Wines and Spirits Ranch Acres ranchacreswine.com Bird liquor and wine facebook.com/birdsliquortulsa Alcohol warehouse B and B bbliquortulsa.com Wines and spirits of the old village 918-712-2115 Pet Shop PetSmart petsmart.com Southern agriculture Southernagriculture.com Dog dish dogdishtulsa.com Petco petco.com Pet Supplies More petsuppliesplus.com RVs and travel trailers Wades RV wadesrv.com Bob Hurley RV bobhurleyrv.com Daves Claremore RV davesrv.com World of Tulsa Campsite rv.campingworld.com Oklahoma Camperland camperlandok.com Shoe shop J. Cole jcoleshoes.com Dillards dillards.com DSW dsw.com New Balance Tulsa newbalancetulsastore.com Flemings Comfort Shoes flemingsshoes.com Fleet feet Fleetfeet.com Shopping center district Utica square uticasquare.com Tulsa Hills shoptulsahills.com Woodland Hills Shopping Center simon.com/mall/woodland-hills-mall Brookside brooksidetheplacetobe.com The rose district rosedistrict.com The farm farmshoppingcenter.com Sports and outdoor store Sports and outdoor activities at the Academy academy.com Sporting goods dicks dickssportinggoods.com Bass Pro stores basspro.com Gearhead Outfitters gearheadoutfitters.com The Gadget Co. thegadgetcompany.com New store / Locatiom H&M hm.com Ollies Bargain Outlet ollies.us Fulton Street Books and Coffee fultonstreet918.com Decopolis decopolis.net Magnolia and Bath Co. magnoliasoapandbath.com







