Marimekko teams up with Adidas for frontline sports performance – WWD





Marimekko enters the booming sportswear market. The Finnish brand, known for its colorful prints, has teamed up with Adidas on a limited-edition collection that combines its mastery of printmaking with the German company’s expertise in performance. The first joint Adidas x Marimekko collection includes two Marimekko prints: the Wool (wave) print by Annika Rimala from 1965 and the Räsymatto (rag rug) by Maija Louekari from 2009. The bold patterns have been translated onto the performance fabrics. Adidas signature for an all-encompassing capsule. from running, cycling and swimwear clothing to lifestyle pieces. There are 30 pieces in total, many of which are available in multiple colors. Although focused on women, there are also masculine styles. Among the line’s flagship products is a flowing black and white midi tank dress, which is an update of an Adidas Originals piece in the Wool print; a woven track top and cuffed track pants made from 100% recycled PES and Primegreen materials; performance running shorts in Aeroready fabric from Adidas designed to keep an athlete dry, and Primegreen, a graphic cycling jersey, available for men and women in Aeroread and Primeblue, a fabric created from recycled yarns sourced from ocean plastic. The collection also includes high-performance footwear, running shoes and more street-oriented styles, like a reimagined take on classic Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Josefine Aberg, vice president of design at Adidas, called the partnership a “collision of two iconic brands”, which “have been pushing the boundaries of style and innovation for seven decades”. Aberg added that as a Finn she grew up with Marimekko: “I have always cared about their creations. The opportunity to collaborate with them, a brand that shares the same values ​​of combining functionality and style while using more sustainable materials and methods, felt like such an exciting and natural opportunity. Rebekka Bay, Creative Director of Marimekko, called the partnership a “match made in heaven” which “captured the zeitgeist of both brands”. “We are extremely proud to present this collection with Adidas,” she added. “Since Marimekko started 70 years ago, our philosophy has been to be able to run in a dress, and this collection brings this inspiring idea to life in a whole new dimension. Marimekko’s bold prints are the perfect match for adidas’ innovative and limitless athletic wear – this functional and playful collection aims to bring the joy of exploration into everyday life. She highlighted the collection’s enduring message as another bonus, as this is a key initiative for both brands. Bay also said that Marimekko sees the collaboration as an opportunity to introduce the brand to more people around the world, “and we hope its message of positivity, curiosity and empowerment inspires a lot.” A campaign to unveil the collection will feature women of all shapes, sizes and ages and will focus on “diversity and inclusion,” Bay said. The Adidas x Marimekko collection will cost $ 28 to $ 180 and will launch on both brands’ e-commerce sites and select retail stores around the world on June 1 before rolling out to other regions and wholesale accounts. June 15 and July 1.







