Siegel Softball Season Ends Disappointingly | Sports





The Siegel Lady Stars softball season ended Thursday with a 4-1 loss to the Coffee County Red Raiders, a team Siegel beat less than two weeks ago in the region’s championship game. When you play 34-3 it’s a great season, said Siegel coach Shawn Middleton. You just have to win the right matches. This one hurts. You play a Coffee County team twice and beat them the first time, but this one was more important. The Stars struggled to plate, much like they had the whole tournament, even on Wednesday afternoon to win over Daniel Boone. The bottom line is, you have to strike when it’s time to strike, Middleton said. We didn’t do it today, and to be honest, all the state tournament we didn’t do. It makes it hard when you’ve been doing it all year round and expecting it, then you just don’t get it and it’s frustrating for everyone. Siegel pitcher Mary Bradley put in a valiant effort, giving up eight hits and just three earned runs, but without running support so deep into the tournament there was little she and the Stars could do. On a bright note, there are only four seniors on the squad, so a return trip next year is very likely.







