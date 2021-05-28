Hunger magazine gives nursing moms and babies a fashion treat – WWD

YOUNG AND HUNGRY: Call it what you want – empowering, healthy, natural, protective – but breastfeeding isn’t often mentioned, it’s glamorous.

Fashion and celebrity stylist Kim Howells, mother of a baby boy named Indigo, knows it, and it’s one of the reasons she gave nursing mothers a makeover in a sleek shoot with a feel pop art for the new issue of Hunger magazine.

The issue, which comes out on May 29, marks the 10th anniversary of publisher Rankin’s magazine and the theme is community. Howells thought there was no better way to capture this spirit than by gathering a group of new mothers, dressing them – and their babies – in designer clothes and asking them to socialize and breast-feed.

Howells, whose clients range from Fendi, Dior and David Koma to Rita Ora, Grimes and Jessie J, has done it all with heart.

Having given birth to Indigo during the first lockdown in England, she realized how difficult it was to feed a newborn baby during a pandemic without any chance to see, hang out with or hug friends and family – or even to make new friends.

Howells had the added challenge of having to wait two weeks before he could hold Indigo in his arms as the boy spent his early days in intensive care recovering from meconium aspiration syndrome.

Due to complications following the birth, Howells also had to rely on milk donated by other mothers before she could breastfeed the baby on her own.

As a result of these struggles, Howells launched an online platform called Tits Up (which in Britain refers to something wrong), where new mothers can hook up. She is preparing a podcast series and a talk with mothers series in partnership with House Studio at Soho House, both of which will launch later this summer.

The women on the Hunger set are a mix of Howells friends and new mothers she found through an Instagram casting. Most of them have jobs while raising their children, and Howells said she wanted to give them the attention, social interaction and care they likely missed after the three nationwide lockdowns.

“These are moms on the go who breastfeed and express their milk, take care of their babies and always jump on a call to work from Zoom. I wanted to highlight their superhuman qualities, ”Howells said in an interview.

“It was a great opportunity to bring moms together, build community and share tips, but most of all I wanted to have fun, turn up the volume and AbFab the whole thing,” Howells said, referring to the over – the glamorous top of the “Absolutely Fabulous” TV series.

Howells, who was Hunger’s fashion director for five years before setting up her eponymous agency, chose another new mother, Bella Howard, to photograph the women and children. They did it all in one day, and Howells said the babies (miraculously) were doing well.

“There was a wonderful, festive energy – people were thrilled to be there – and we just flowed with it,” said Howells, who treated the shoot like everyone else, though she and her crew took care. to pull out clothes that could slip easily. on the side or on the shoulder.

Babies also received the full fashion treatment, wearing children’s outfits from brands such as Moschino, Dior, Moncler and Stella McCartney.

She dressed the women with looks from designers such as Vivienne Westwood, Zandra Rhodes, Alberta Ferretti, Roksanda, Dilara Findikoglu and chose a blue Moncler quilted dress (and matching giant sunglasses) for herself.

All day, Howells had teams doing “brushings, faces full of makeup, and huge, long acrylic nails” for blessed mothers.

“It wasn’t,” she said, “something like breastfeeding at home, on the couch, at 3 in the morning.”

The shoot itself is called Tits Up and includes a quote from Dr Natalie Shenker, co-founder of the charity The Human Milk Foundation, which provides tested donor milk to sick and premature babies in hospitals and to mothers with cancer and other conditions.

Shenker believes that “a movement is forming that brings together voices from all cultures, communities and classes in the UK to campaign for better support for women who wish to breastfeed their babies.”

The anniversary issue of Hunger features “Pose” actress MJ Rodriguez on one of its covers and Jodie Turner-Smith from the movie “Queen & Slim” on the other.

Inside, Jodie Comer is in conversation with fellow actor Stephen Graham talking about their new project “Help”, while Kingsley Ben-Adir discusses her BAFTA nominated role in “One Night In Miami”.