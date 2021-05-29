Homecoming King: Riffice Caps Comes Home With Courage

GAINESVILLE, Florida Sam riffice has made the short drive from the USTA National Campus to his family’s neighboring house which borders the sprawling complex on several occasions over the past few years.

But none quite like the one he made on Friday afternoon.

“It means the world to me,” Riffice said. “For the NCAAs to be hosted here, that’s perfect for me. I call this place home.”

This time, Riffice was the NCAA men’s singles tennis champion. As Riffice spoke to a caller about his momentous victory, he became the third UF player to win the individual national title and the first in 22 years, several familiar faces stopped Riffice on the way to his car.

They offered congratulations. Some asked to take a photo. Others slapped Riffice after his 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over second-seeded Daniel Rodrigues of South Carolina capped two memorable weeks for the home favorite.

When Riffice finally reached his car and took a breath, he was able to breathe out.

In the span of seven days, Riffice won his second singles match on Saturday night to help the Gators defeat Baylor to claim the program’s first national title. The next day, and after just a few hours of sleep, No.6 Riffice opened the NCAA tournament singles competition with a three-set victory over Nathan Ponwith of Arizona State. In the days that followed, Riffice beat Andres Martin of Georgia Tech in three sets, dealt with Siphosothando Montsi of Illinois and Val Vachero of Texas A&M in two, and in the national semifinals on Thursday, beat Kentucky No.1 favorite Liam Draxel in three sets.

Rodrigues was all that stood in his way to Riffice on Friday as he attempted to join former Gators stars Mark Merklein (1994) and Jeff Morrison (1999) as the only UF men’s singles national champions of the NCAA.

“There were times when I could have lost in the first two rounds,” said Riffice. “I was a bit off, a bit tired, and coming out of the team win was pretty tough. I couldn’t have done it without the coaches.”

An exalted Sam riffice celebrates victory over South Carolina on Friday Daniel Rodrigues to win the NCAA Men’s National Championship. (Photo: Manuela Davies/MASTER)

With UF Head Coach Bryan shelton assistants Tanner Stump and Scott perelman , and a Gators family and fan support group urging Riffice to finish the job, he rebounded from a first set loss to Rodrigues to win the final two sets. He broke Rodrigues’ serve to come up 5-4 in the final set, overcoming the 90-degree heat and intrusive fatigue to spark the second Orange & Blue celebration of the week.

“I fully credit it. I really thought I was going to run away with this third set,” said Riffice. “I had a lot of chances to take a double break. I wasn’t able to get them because it came in big. I just knew I had to stay strong and keep beating.

“I didn’t want to go on that 4-5 bench trying to serve. It was a lot of extra motivation.”

With this victory, Riffice, 22, sealed his place among the great players in the history of the program. While Merklein and Morrison enjoyed record success in individual play, Riffice is the first player in program history to win a national team title and an individual crown.

As Merklein prepared to fly to New York for a weekend on Friday, he praised Riffice for his historic accomplishment.

“It’s always difficult because all the best players in the country are competing,” said Merklein. “Everyone wants it. It’s a tough event, especially for what they did. They went and won the team. When I was playing, the best we did was the quarterfinals, so I had a few days off.

“It just shows his mentality, his character and his strength. I don’t know if I could be successful. It’s pretty amazing.”

The fact that Riffice literally won at home added a special touch. Lori Riffice, Sam’s mother, is the Under-14 Girls’ Coach for the USTA Development Program. The family moved from Sacramento, Calif., To Boca Raton when Sam began to flourish as a junior player. At the age of 16, the USTA moved its headquarters from Boca Raton to Orlando, which prompted another move for the Riffice family.

The USTA national campus has become the practice site for Riffice.

“I started these courses the first day they were open,” he said.

Riffice stayed at the team hotel during his stay in Orlando and once the team competition was over and with more free time after having breakfast with his coaches and games he would stop by him for dinner and spending time with family. He usually returned to the hotel at 9 p.m. to prepare for the next round.

Routine paid off. Just like the conditioning of Riffice. He said countless hours of training over the past year in the Florida heat helped him survive Rodrigues, who was visibly tired in the final set and was penalized one point for one. late at some point.

After an absolute battle for the Men’s Singles Trophy, your CHAMPION is … SAM RIFFICE @RifficeSam 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 He comes home with a team and an individual. Congratulations, Sam!#NCAATennis #GoGators @NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/II8gOngUR5 TennisONE (@TennisONEApp) May 28, 2021

“I feel like I did a good job keeping my foot on the accelerator from the second set,” said Riffice. “I didn’t give him much chance to breathe.”

After that, Riffice was asked about his future. A junior who is now eligible to win a wild card to play in the US Open later this summer as a US-born NCAA singles champion, he said he wanted to see how he played this summer. before making any decision to turn professional.

The future can wait. Now is the time to celebrate the most memorable two weeks of his tennis career. And finally to rest.

Riffice has planned a quiet evening at home with his girlfriend and family on Friday night. Luckily for Riffice, he didn’t have to drive far.

“It’s literally a minute and a half,” he said.

And he left with his NCAA Championship trophy.