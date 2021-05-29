In visions of post-pandemic life, the Roaring Twenties beckon again – Boston Herald





The story repeats itself. But do decades duplicate each other? As hopes mount that the pandemic wanes in the United States and Europe, visions of a second Roaring Twenties on par with the post-pandemic decade of the last centenarians have multiplied. Months of lockdowns and restrictions on social life have given way to dreams of a new era of frivolity and decadence. For some, it’s like a party. In many parts of the world, such thoughts are unthinkable. India is in the throes of a crisis. The virus is raging in South America. Japan is grappling with a new wave of punitive cases. And even in places where cases are dropping and vaccinations are on the rise, deep wounds remain after more than a year of death, illness and isolation. COVID-19 will not go away. More infectious variants are circulating. Collective immunity can be elusive. Long-term health effects will persist. There will be no end in Hollywood. But a coming summer and a booming stock market raised optimism and fueled expectations for a new Roaring Twenties. This time, Bill Maher suggested, we do it without the depression at the end. The New Yorker joked that the ban in the New Roaring Twenties should relate to company-mandated virtual happy hours. Madison Avenue has turned the heat up. Suitsupply, a menswear brand, is running a suggestive advertising campaign with twisting models and the slogan: The New Normal Is Coming. Summer travel is booming. A summer of love explosion is predicted. Even the bob is back in style. Is it fair to connect these twins 20, two decades following the global pandemic closely? Could two 20s really roar? Do we all need to start buying flapper dresses and refreshing our F. Scott Fitzgerald? Some of the parallels are legitimate, says Nicholas Christakis, professor of sociology and medicine at Yale University and author of Apollos Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live. After an interim period to cope with the clinical, psychological and economic shock of the virus, he says, well see an increase this summer, with a post-pandemic period taking hold by 2023. It will be, he says, a bit a party. Of course, people will be very relieved when it is finally over. People have been locked in one way or another for a very long time, says Christakis. Were going to see people relentlessly seeking social opportunities in nightclubs, restaurants and bars and sporting events, musical concerts and political rallies. We could see a certain sexual license, a loosening of sexual mores. Such prognoses won over many eager for the legendary liberation of a century ago, which Fitzgerald has described as the most expensive orgy in history. Outside of the 1960s, perhaps, no decade is more important in the collective imagination than the 1920s.

