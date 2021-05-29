This dress is nothing like the picture





Refinery29 What does the perfect evening dress look like? UNITED STATES MAY 03: Paris Hilton, New York Socialite Paris Hilton celebrated her new movie and her 21st birthday with a drone dinner and then a party at the Stork Rooms in Wallow St, where she managed to dance the night away even after having tripped over her 15 cm heels, she then consoled herself by changing into another dress that was more comfortable. (Photo by Dave Benett / Getty Images) After a year away from parties and celebrations, our return to social events is imminent, which means it’s time to start thinking about what to wear this summer. Welcome to the evening dress season. Buyers have already started to move away from loungewear to a more festive wardrobe. Over the past two months, the fashion search engine ShopStyle has seen a 12% and 24% spike in the search for evening dresses and evening dresses, respectively. We were all tired of our joggers and sweatshirts, Kristen Gall, president of Rakuten Rewards, a platform that gives you cash back when you shop, told Refinery29. We were going to see fashion shift from a comfortable, casual outfit to a less practical outfit like mini dresses, high heels and sequins. But, after a year of spent Friday night on the sofa, wrapped in a layer of jersey, what makes for a top notch outing look? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirror Palais (@mirrorpalais) According to Mirror Palais designer Marcelo Gaia, whose fairy dress is TikToks’ unofficial evening gown, the perfect style is one the wearer looks in. Feels Comfortable: Something that’s loose on the hips so you can move effortlessly, sit comfortably, and dance the night away. In other words, no bandage dresses. Doyeon Yoni Yu, the founder of Cest D, agrees: a big evening dress should be comfortable enough to really enjoy the party, she says. According to her, that means soft, stretchy and breathable fabrics that allow you to move and jump from party to party. Think: ribbed jersey dresses with cropped hems or silky mini dresses. See this post on Instagram A post shared by CEST D (@cestd_official) Whenever I dress for a night out, I always think of two things: (1) Can I pair this outfit with sneakers after the party? and (2) do I feel comfortable enough in this outfit to fully focus on my surroundings? Yu said. With this in mind, the designer created the Jewel Ruched Dress, a rhinestone mini-strap adorned with a pink and orange tie-dye print. View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@poster__girl__official) Although Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville, the founders of party brand Poster Girl, agree that comfort is a major factor in making an evening dress, their definition of comfort has little to do with the softness or elasticity of a dress fabric. According to the designer duo, whose dresses adorned Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez, the look should make the wearer feel comfortable in their own skin. It’s really up to the wearer to embody the party vibe with its own vibrant energy, Capper tells Refinery29. At the end of the day, the go-to detail is wearer confidence, Somerville adds. That said, they still recognize that there are certain silhouettes and fabrics that scream good times! A shorter hem is most appropriate for the party, says Capper. She and Somerville also love the unusual cutouts, a hot trend for 2021, as well as styles embellished with crystal embellishments, tassel borders and variations in texture. Don’t have a Paris Hilton chainmail dress in your closet? In advance, find some ready-to-dance dresses that will make you look like the life of the party. At Refinery29, we were there to help you navigate this overwhelming world. All of our market choices are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you purchase something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission. Like what you see? How about a little more R29 goodness, here? The era of sweatpants is coming to an end Top wedding trends of 2021 include party dresses Kylie Jenner’s cut will make you miss the parties

