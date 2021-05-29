Fashion
Sharon Stone had no money for Oscar outfits and security despite ‘Basic Instinct’ success
The ‘King Solomon’s Mines’ actress claims she couldn’t afford an Oscar dress and didn’t have enough money to pay for personal security after her role in the film.
Sharon stone couldn’t afford a dress for the Oscars following her starring role in “Primary instinct“.
The 63-year-old actress rose to fame for her work on the 1992 thriller, but remembers how she was in a “strange limbo” afterward when she became a household name, but had barely any money because she was paid a fraction of the price. sum that went to his co-star Michael douglas.
Speaking on CBC’s “Q With” Tom powerShe said, “I didn’t get paid to do Basic Instinct, I made some money.” Michael made $ 14 million ($ 9.8 million) and has points. I didn’t earn enough money to buy my dress to go to the Oscars next year. I was in this weird limbo where I was suddenly famous but I had no money. ”
Sharon did not disclose her exact salary, but it has previously been reported that she made $ 500,000 (352,352) for the film.
The blonde beauty recalled how her life had changed dramatically and admitted it was difficult because she couldn’t pay for her personal safety.
When asked how her life had changed upon the release of the film, she replied, “It’s Friday and you are you. the Beatles. People are climbing all over your car. You try to walk down the street and suddenly 30 people who were shopping are running after you. ”
And on whether she could afford private security, she admitted, “I didn’t have what I needed.”
A month after the film’s release, Sharon went to the Cannes Film Festival, which she called “madness,” and revealed that all of her belongings had been stolen.
“I got back to the hotel and all my personal belongings were stolen except the clothes on my back,” she recalls. “My contact lenses, my film out of my camera, my toothbrush – it was all gone.”
And the hotel staff had to improvise to get her out of the building without security.
“The bodyguards got all the kitchen staff and all the busboys up and they made this big circle that my two girlfriends and I were inside, and then they try to get me through the hall,” a- she explained. “There were so many people, hundreds of people, shooting at us and going crazy. So that was our introduction, ‘Hello, you are famous.’ We had no idea. ”
The “CasinoThe star was desperate to talk to someone about her situation, so her chiropractor made arrangements for the Oscar winner. Shirley MacLaine to call him and they arranged to meet.
“I went to Malibu and we had dinner on platters sitting on the floor in front of its fireplace,” she said. “I have never been happier in my life to let someone know that I have to be on the floor.”
“I needed this feeling of being grounded. I needed someone who understood that I had to sit on the floor, be barefoot, and just have someone talk to me like a human being.
