Fashion
I want to invest in my wardrobe. Help!
I’m in high school, but hoping to go to college in a city like New York or London. I would describe my personal style as simple and still classic. I want to wear pieces that will always be in fashion, from now until I start my first job. I am putting together my capsule wardrobe. For me, the way I dress expresses what I think of myself. I would love to have some advice on what pieces I should have in my closet to look chic and put together, but not dressing like Kate Middleton all the time? Abbey, Greenville, SC
All I can say is, you are much more avant-garde than I was at your age. And more importantly, what you think about is what may be the most effective thing any of us can do when it comes to fashion and climate change: lay the foundation for a sustainable wardrobe that lasts in the world. time and that is not disposable.
Of course, you’ll want to add and subtract as the semiotics of your identity change. The college version of you (and the high school version of you, for that matter) and the middle-aged are unlikely to be exactly the same.
But like your essential persona, your wardrobe will include clothing with identifiable basic traits that reflect core values that do not change over time. Find them now and you can trust them later.
So how do you do that? I asked Tory Burch, the well-dressed famous designer, what she would recommend. Black and white always works, she says, and an amazing accessory in a bright color is also a great idea.
A few classic pieces will anchor your style: a superb handbag, a well-cut blazer, a pair of moccasins and a chic trench coat. I’ve always liked to mix up and down, and vintage works just as well for timeless pieces. Buying fewer and better-looking bullion coins is the key and it’s worth holding onto. I wish I hadn’t given so many things; they keep coming back, especially if they are classically minded.
To this list, I would add a military overcoat for the winter, a slip dress with cardigan, a loose pantsuit, a Breton striped sweater and some great t-shirts. (Never underestimate the value of a good t-shirt.)
Diane von Furstenberg, the designer who invented the wrap dress, a garment that has proven its undying appeal since its inception in 1973, added: Choose the pieces you are comfortable in and can use to create combinations infinite.
And a few more tips to consider: First, if you are considering committing to an open branding strategy, make sure it is the vintage, not the vintage from five years ago, but the vintage. (at least 20 years old). Nothing says stuck in season XX like a recognizable logo.
Second, invest in fabrics. Wool, cashmere, Pima cotton and silk tend to stand the test of time, unlike, for example, Lycra and spandex, which can warp. (Check out this guide for how to buy clothes designed to last.)
Third, don’t forget about the cost per wear calculation. If an item of clothing seems expensive, divide the price by the number of years you plan to wear it and the number of times per year. Chances are, this $ 500 dress is more cost effective than a $ 20 t-shirt that rips in the second wash, so you only wear it twice.
And finally, whatever you buy, take care of it. Hang it on suitable sheds with enough space to breathe. Protect it from moths. Repair it if necessary. Maybe hand wash it. Otherwise, all this foresight will be in vain.
Your style questions, answered
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a reader fashion-related question, which you can send to her at any time via E-mail or Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.
