I want to invest in my wardrobe. Help!

I’m in high school, but hoping to go to college in a city like New York or London. I would describe my personal style as simple and still classic. I want to wear pieces that will always be in fashion, from now until I start my first job. I am putting together my capsule wardrobe. For me, the way I dress expresses what I think of myself. I would love to have some advice on what pieces I should have in my closet to look chic and put together, but not dressing like Kate Middleton all the time? Abbey, Greenville, SC

All I can say is, you are much more avant-garde than I was at your age. And more importantly, what you think about is what may be the most effective thing any of us can do when it comes to fashion and climate change: lay the foundation for a sustainable wardrobe that lasts in the world. time and that is not disposable.

Of course, you’ll want to add and subtract as the semiotics of your identity change. The college version of you (and the high school version of you, for that matter) and the middle-aged are unlikely to be exactly the same.

But like your essential persona, your wardrobe will include clothing with identifiable basic traits that reflect core values ​​that do not change over time. Find them now and you can trust them later.

So how do you do that? I asked Tory Burch, the well-dressed famous designer, what she would recommend. Black and white always works, she says, and an amazing accessory in a bright color is also a great idea.