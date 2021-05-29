Beavers fight Day 1 at IRA Championships and advance to Finals





WEST WINDSOR, NJ – The Oregon State’s No. 16 men’s rowing team put in a strong performance on day one of the Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) national championships on Friday. “Four months ago it was not certain that this national championship was going to take place,” said head coach Gabe Winkler . “But we got it right, then Mother Nature threw in tough conditions.” The day started with time trials for all three crews before each boat entered a semi-final based on their first race. “The time trial was everything,” Winkler continued, “but the wind was picking up all morning.” The varsity boat ran with a time of 5: 39.193 to finish a place ahead of its place in the morning time trials. Catching the 15th seed, the V8 crew raced for the second time in the C semi-final. Ethan deBorja , the university boat will close the weekend in the finals of the third level where it will race for 13-18 places. “The university and 3V worked well [in their time trial]. The university is eagerly awaiting a final, the C final, in which it will have the fastest qualifying time. “ The junior varsity team finished 19th, with a time of 6: 13.042, to continue their day in the D.Coxed semi-final by Drew riviello , the crew finished first in their semi-final to advance to the fourth level finals on Saturday. “JV won the toughest position finishing 19th in their time trial. It was fun to watch them bounce back and win their semi-final in an impressive way.” Finally, the third varsity crew followed the lead of the first varsity and finished a place ahead of their initial classification in the time trial. Advancing to semi-final B with a time of 6: 29.410 in the time trial, boat 3V8 finished fourth in her semi-final. The third boat will close the IRA Championships in the small final at 8:40 a.m. ET. “The 3V is looking for places 7-12 tomorrow in the B final.” “I’m really happy with what the team did today,” Winkler concluded. “It has been an extremely difficult year and having the guys run like that makes me proud.” RESULTS Time trial

V8 – 15th – 5: 39.193

JV8 – 19th – 6: 13.042

3V8 – 11th – 6: 29.410 Semi finals

V8 – C – 5th – 6: 40.231

JV8 – D – 1st – 6: 50.914

3V8 – B – 4th – 6: 56.434 LINES V8

Coxswain: Ethan deBorja Stroke: Brian Tames 7: Jacoby Wilson 6: Tristan gavin 5: Cal Labonski 4: Andrew Balsbaugh 3: Colin Lindquist 2: Nils patrick Bow: Ryan coulter JV8

Coxswain: Drew riviello Stroke: Chris Neihoff 7: Ben La Fond 6: Zach Niedermeyer 5: Ryan ghalayini 4: Tanner Matthews

3: Nathan Purtzer 2: Tristin vanderlind Bow: Nick taylor 3V8

Coxswain: Mateo olmedo Stroke: William La Fond 7: Samuel silberstein 6: Isaac connelly 5: Grant Hemingway 4: Christian Touhey 3: Samuel foltz 2: Patrick McIntee Bow: Will kendall For more information on the Oregon State Men’s Rowing Team, visit OSUBeavers.com or follow the team’s official Twitter account at Twitter.com/BeaverMRowing, on Facebook at Facebook.com/BeaverRowing, or on Instagram at Instagram.com/BeaverMRowing. OUR MISSION Oregon State Athletics strives to Build Excellent Authentic Visionaire SstudentAthletes (Go BEAVS).







