Moreno Valley’s Donovan Outlaw mixes photography and fashion – press enterprise





Donovan Outlaw was attending his uncle’s wedding in Florida at the age of 13 when his father asked him to start taking photos of the guests. At the reception my dad just passed me this film camera, said the Moreno Valley resident. I took it as an opportunity and challenged myself with something new. Outlaw explained that once he saw how happy people were to see each other in the photos he took, he knew he was hooked. Being able to capture moments in time that no one will ever return will always make me happy and make me want to do it more, he said. When Outlaw got to high school, he started taking optional photography. It certainly gave me some insight into the basics of using a camera and history, but for the most part I’m pretty much self-taught, he said. Just a lot of YouTube videos and practice. Portraits constitute the bulk of Outlaw’s work, so faces are a continuous source of inspiration. The architecture and the places also help to stimulate creativity in him. More recently, Outlaw has started to branch out into fashion design. I’ve always had a heart for clothes, he says. Some of my family would say this is one of my first loves. Some pieces that most people wouldn’t think of wearing at my age, but I like to push the boundaries so I believe it’s the only right that I venture out and make my own stuff. Over the past three years, Outlaw has worked on brand development, designing multiple samples including t-shirts and jumpsuits. It’s still a learning process, but I plan to launch my own streetwear brand by September 2021, he said. Earlier this year, Outlaw self-published his own photography book, In the Meantime. He described it as his experience of the very stressful year of 2020. It started as a desire to do something that has an impact and to show what life is like from his perspective. It started off really fun and I enjoyed every step of the way, he said. Once COVID started, followed by all the lockdowns and stuff, it kind of gave me more motivation to finish the project. It literally shows the good, bad, fun, and sad times of the year that I thought needed to be captured and showcased so that the world could see what’s going on in our community. Patrick Brien is Managing Director of the Riverside Arts Council.

