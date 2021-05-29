TikTok Artist Ruby Perman Creates Red Carpet Fashions From Food

DANA POINT, California – Did your parents ever tell you not to play with your food? If Ruby Perman has already done it, she isn’t listening. Perman is a graphic designer turned food stylist whose munchable masterpieces have been a big hit on social media.

As a native Californian, awards season is her favorite season.

“I just think celebrity dresses are like works of art,” she said.

Perman started to create food fad as a pandemic hobby. Without a red carpet rolled out for several months, “I thought about bringing the red carpet to my kitchen,” she said.

Perman starts by cutting out the celebrity’s photo and placing it on a plain white plate. Then she takes everything in her kitchen – from kiwi and avocado to noodles and nuts – and turns it into the celebrity’s costume or dress. The process takes around two hours per plate, plus up to six hours to edit and post the video on her social media channels, depending on the special effects she adds.

The first A-lister Permanently dressed was Jennifer Lawrence, whom she dressed from head to toe with a grenade. She posted the finished product to TikTok and quickly racked up 2 million views – and over a million subscribers were clamoring for more.

“I just wanted to give people joy in these difficult times,” she said. “You know, something happy to watch them and entertain them.”

Other fan favorites include Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress, a costume for Bad Bunny made from Latin ingredients, a purple polka-dot powder dress for Ariana Grande, and a hair-matching avocado outfit. Greens from singer Billie Eilish.

She also often incorporates culinary puns into her legends, designing a dress for Celine Dion in Dijon mustard and calling it “Celine Dijon” or making an apple-based dress for Jennifer Anniston (aka “Jennifer Appleston “).

Producing purchases is a major inspiration, Perman said.

“I’m just like, ‘My God, what would I see in that kind of food, and what kind of outfits do I see?’” She said. “So, for example, I grabbed an eggplant one day, and I said, ‘You know what? That would make a really good pair of pants for Rege-Jean Page from’ Bridgerton. ‘”

Her family’s appetite also plays a role, as they devour her creations after she’s done with them.

“It’s something I really love to do, is just use my cooking art as part of my recipes for what I’m going to cook for dinner,” she said, proudly adding that none food did not go to waste.

In addition to bringing her finished designs to meetings with friends and neighbors, Perman was commissioned to create edible seating plans for private parties.

“So when you come to the party and sit down at the table, you recognize yourself and that’s where you’re going to sit,” she said.

And that sense of connection is exactly why she thinks her art resonated with so many fans during the pandemic.

“Food brings people together. And for me, creating a dish is really a labor of love,” Perman said. “My intention is just to share the love and joy with the people who watch my videos during these difficult times … because we all need things to make us laugh or put a smile on our face, or you know, just to cheer us on some more. “

It’s no surprise that she finds the positive side of it all because her motto is, “When life gives you lemons, wear them.”