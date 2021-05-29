Matthew Stahl wins 100 “ AA ” in record fashion

Connect with us

STURGIS The senior trio of Matthew Stahl (Washington), Gavin Fischer (Lincoln) and Evan Henderson (Harrisburg) tend to bring out the best in each other when they run.

Their final 100-meter race Friday afternoon at the State Class AA competition in Sturgis was no exception, with all three sprinters breaking JaRon Harris’ competition record of 10.59 (2004).

Stahl, who entered with a qualifying time of 10.70, reset the score with a time of 10.49, followed by Fischer (10.53) and Henderson (10.56).

“I came out really well and kind of just coasted,” Stahl said. “I tried to follow everyone and in the 50-60 meters I pulled away and was able to take the win.”

AFTER:Fear the beard: Brandon Valley hopes to win a few more relay titles for Chad Garrow

Washington's Matthew Stahl celebrates his 100-meter victory at the State Track and Field Meet on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Woodle Field in Sturgis, South Dakota.

While those three were clearly the top three to come, Aberdeen Central’s Sam Rohlfs had a 10.64 in his last regular season encounter, which made Stahl “really nervous” heading into Friday’s final.

“I didn’t know if I was going to win it,” he said, “but it’s really amazing that I did.”

Stahl will face Fischer in the 400 meters on Saturday morning, followed by Fischer and Henderson in the 200 meters later today.

“I love all of these guys,” Stahl said. “I’ve met them all this year and we love to compete … it’s amazing to ride them.”



