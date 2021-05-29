Matthew Stahl wins 100 “ AA ” in record fashion

STURGIS The senior trio of Matthew Stahl (Washington), Gavin Fischer (Lincoln) and Evan Henderson (Harrisburg) tend to bring out the best in each other when they run.

Their final 100-meter race Friday afternoon at the State Class AA competition in Sturgis was no exception, with all three sprinters breaking JaRon Harris’ competition record of 10.59 (2004).

Stahl, who entered with a qualifying time of 10.70, reset the score with a time of 10.49, followed by Fischer (10.53) and Henderson (10.56).

“I came out really well and kind of just coasted,” Stahl said. “I tried to follow everyone and in the 50-60 meters I pulled away and was able to take the win.”

While those three were clearly the top three to come, Aberdeen Central’s Sam Rohlfs had a 10.64 in his last regular season encounter, which made Stahl “really nervous” heading into Friday’s final.

“I didn’t know if I was going to win it,” he said, “but it’s really amazing that I did.”

Stahl will face Fischer in the 400 meters on Saturday morning, followed by Fischer and Henderson in the 200 meters later today.

“I love all of these guys,” Stahl said. “I’ve met them all this year and we love to compete … it’s amazing to ride them.”

‘Finish’: Merkley wins 100-meter title

Ellen Merkley’s hands were shaking as she climbed into the blocks for her first race of the day, the 100-meter prelims, on Friday afternoon.

The Lincoln rookie knew the caliber of the competition she faced, especially Brandon Valley junior Meghan Walker, and had no idea of ​​her fate.

Merkley calmed down as she got on the set, shot off the blocks and, like she’s been doing all season, had a terrific run, with a preliminary time of 11.91. “I remembered to breathe and I just ran,” she says.

“For the final I was like running the best you can, that’s all you can do. Finish,” Merkley continued. “If I win, I win. Otherwise, there are a bunch of good girls and they all deserve to win.”

The Patriot star had calmed her nerves as the final approached, but her start left something to be desired, she said, as she came too quickly.

While his start wasn’t perfect, Merkley made sure he didn’t derail his race, beating Walker with a time of 11.88 seconds.

“It was so much fun running against Meghan,” Merkley said. “She’s an amazing runner and I love running against her. She’s so fun and really encouraging.”

Merkley has a busy Saturday with the 200-meter scoreboard, 4×100-meter relay and long jump all lined up during the morning session.

“I’m going to wake up, do what needs to be done and not worry about the rest,” she said. “I’m just going to think about what to think about right now so as not to stress myself out and do my best for the event I’m in.”

‘I fought for my brothers’: Roosevelt boys win 4×200

When Roosevelt’s senior Kudra Nzibariza won the second leg of the 4×200-meter relay neck-and-neck with Lincoln and the rest of the field, it gave her teammates a major boost.

“It really motivated us to finish the thing,” said senior Joey Hughes, who took over from Nzibariza.

“All I can say is I just fought for my brothers, man,” Nzibariza added.

Those two, along with starter Nelson Wright, gave the Rough Riders a lead before going to anchor and senior Tucker Large closed the deal, beating Harrisburg senior Evan Henderson in a photo- finish.

Roosevelt won the event with a time of 1: 29.45. Harrisburg finished in 1: 29.48.

“I could feel it on my hip and I’m just like ‘Train, finish it. Train it, finish it, “” Large said. “I finished it for them… I’m glad we did. Finally.

“We knew it was going to be a close race throughout, just like it was at the Dakota Relays,” added Wright. “We knew it would be a great race for us and it felt good to take the lead.”

‘Crush him’: Dixon wins the 100-meter hurdles

Brandon Valley senior Brielle Dixon had a tough time in the 100-meter hurdles prelims on Friday afternoon. She still won her race, of course, with a time of 14.65 (0.81 seconds better than Claire Fierro in second year of Rapid City Stevens), but a poor start left her in “panic mode”. All the time.

“I heard a click and we all flinched, and then they fired the gun and I was the last one through the barrier,” Dixon said. “Usually I’m the first to cross the hurdle and that sets up the rest of my race, so I had to pick up some speed … But at least that was the preliminaries. I was done and went. in the end like, ‘let’s crush it.’ “

Her first afternoon run away, the South Dakota State engagement was calm, cool and collected in the last 100-yard hurdle race of her high school career and she did it. absolutely crashed.

Dixon exploded from blocks and quickly won the split, crossing the finish line in a gold medal time of 14.29. That time left him nearly a full second ahead of Washington senior Nyanas Kur and 0.17 seconds short of Nevada Sorenson’s 2009 record (14.12).

“I went into this final race and I was like, ‘This is my last race as a senior. Let’s leave it all out there, ”Dixon said. “It was very fun.”

As for the team standings, Brandon Valley, who won the tag team title at Sturgis in 2018, finished the day second with 57 points, sandwiched between Lincoln (66) and O’Gorman (54).

“It’s going to be close between us Lincoln and O’Gorman,” Dixon said. “Our coaches are like, it’s all about points and individuals, but at the end of the day we want to aim for a team title.”

