Turn clothes into a work of art

A dress is not just a garment, explains artist Kerstin Walsh. It’s a ship that contains a story.

When this garment has special meaning in a wedding dress, let’s say it takes on all kinds of symbolic meanings. It can represent a relationship, a loss, a moment in life when [a person was] the happiest. What I like to do with my work is to preserve these stories, to transform their memories into beautiful objects.

Walsh began creating her sartorial portraits after the birth of her daughter in 2011, when the mainstream media she used for her art practice became difficult to navigate. I couldn’t leave my paintings open when I was called, so I was looking for other projects that I could put up and come back to easily. I started taking photos, still lifes of mostly white objects, and when my second child was born I started printing and coloring them. One day, I was discussing with a friend about the meaning of white objects, and she started talking about her wedding dress: how she found it, her marriage, her grandmother. I suggested that we take a picture and she would color it, but she asked me to do it instead, and when I started coloring, I found out that I was incorporating elements of the stories into it. ‘she told me.

Clothing portraits by artist Kerstin Walsh. Photography: Kate Bean. Styling: Alice Halliday



When Walsh was done, she realized how the shape of a dress, the effect of that white dress on a white background, created a subtle sense of movement and detail. How, with her embellishments, she had preserved both the dress itself and the life she represented as a work of art.

Since then, Walsh has applied herself to a variety of different clothing, including children’s dresses and communion shoes, but mostly wedding dresses.

I would have a somewhat critical view of the institution of marriage, she explains over the phone from her home in Cork, but what has been interesting for me is seeing how a wedding dress expresses so much the a woman’s relationship with herself, how it is a container for her memories.

Ghost

Despite the almost uniform whiteness, each dress harbors the ghost of a unique set of circumstances and experiences.

I made a piece based on wedding dresses for happy couples, she explains. I created a piece using two wedding dresses for a same sex couple. But I also did a dress portrait for a woman who never got married and wished she could, who had a dress she wanted to wear, but never had the chance.

I think your story ended with a fairytale wedding or not, it can be turned into a beautiful work of art

Not all stories, on the other hand, are tales of easy joy. I saw the whole spectrum of marriages in this project, Walsh continues, including the ones that didn’t work out. Culturally, we have a very strong idea that marriage is a happy one forever, and when that doesn’t happen people are often trying to figure out which direction they are going. Letting go of their wedding dress can be one of them. The important thing, I think, is that whether or not your story ends with a fairytale wedding or not, it can be turned into a beautiful work of art.

The process for each bespoke dress portrait is different, but Walsh gives a general idea of ​​her approach. At the heart of the process, of course, is hearing the stories, where Walsh listens to what is happening to the person and what they are growing up from. (Prior to becoming a full-time artist, Walsh was a social worker, which inspired her philosophical and practical openness to the individual elements of each story.)

Fluidity and form

His first material engagement is the photography of the dress, which Walsh likes to experiment with, to take advantage of its fluidity and shape. When she captures an image that she thinks she can work with, she prints it on thick, matte archival paper, which she appreciates for its luxurious texture. The photograph is then embellished with images and symbols representing the history of the dresses, using a colored pencil. Walsh worked on both miniature and large-scale portraits; because it often works to order, people usually know exactly where they want to hang it, which determines the size.

Kerstin Walsh is working on one of his clothing portraits. Photography: Kate Bean. Styling: Alice Halliday



For her next project, Walsh will create a piece based on her own wedding dress: a traditional sari, which was given to her by her Indian in-laws when she got married there. It’s a big project, she says, epic, like an Indian wedding, which lasts for five days. And a wedding saree is very different in some ways from what a wedding dress represents. Firstly, the saree is not chosen by the bride, and there are actually a number of different sarees at different times of the celebrations. There are rules about who buys your saree based on its suitability in the family, so there is a deep symbolism.

Walshs’ material process will also be adapted to reflect the cross-cultural marriage: working with a Pakistani artist based in Cork, she will use a traditional Indian painting style and hand-mixed paint based on natural pigment for the canvas. After all, she concludes, these details are now part of my story.

kerstinwalsh.com

instagram.com/dressportraits