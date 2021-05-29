Style expert examines post-pandemic fashion

Admit it. You haven’t worn “hard pants” for about 14 months. Neither do we, and Modern Luxury VP Fashion and Design, James Aguiar, neither.

Yes, the pandemic gave all of us a lot of room to be comfortable in a sweat, but before the world even heard about COVID-19, it was becoming quite a trend to treat yoga pants like genuine outlet clothes. Aguiar has a lot of thoughts on the re-emergence of the company and what it might look like from the curb to the office, from the track and beyond.

Is this our chance to make elastic waistlines chic, or is it time to embrace old-school glamor? Keep reading to find out.

Much has been said recently about post-COVID life and how we “look” in front of friends, families, peers and people we have loved to avoid for over a year. It’s been a secret game for me to count the number of times I’ve heard the term “it’s gonna be like the roaring twenties”. Let’s just say if this was a drinking game I’d be drunk in the hospital in under an hour.

The inevitable truth is that even I relaxed my standards during the pandemic.

Recently I was tasked with buying an outfit for a newborn baby, and as I browsed cuteness in all its forms, I stopped on a simple heather gray hoodie and matching elastic waist cashmere pants. (I’m the gay uncle, so I’m ok with cashmere nonsense for babies).

As I held it for inspection, I saw myself in the mirror wearing the exact same thing from head to toe, but without the embroidered melting ice cream cone for extra cuteness.

Immediately I started to panic, scream inside and ask myself “have I become an adult baby?”

This is not a new fashion trend. In fact, I have spotted adult baby syndrome for years. At airports, groups of travelers far beyond toddlers have made air travel less glamorous. The look is usually accessorized with a giant pillow or oversized stuffed animal to really finish it off, and the median age is 18 to 32 (not a clinical analysis. Just a guess).

Adult babies can be seen roaming grocery stores in outfits so comfortable that I wonder if they intend to sleep after collecting their produce and condiments.

As a trendsetter, I can’t say I didn’t see this coming. Years ago, corporate culture sparked the dreaded Laid-back Friday. All bets were off and all “soft clothes” were on.

The pandemic has revealed a new phenomenon: dressing for Zoom. Suddenly I heard the terms “Zoom Blouse” and “Zoom Top”, and as the fashion experts focused on what was going on there, no one was talking about it there. RuPaul is even said to be sitting in sweatshirts and slippers behind the judges’ desk for Rupaul’s Drag Race. The ultimate con in my opinion and also the ultimate in Zoom “lewks”.

This is how the slippery slope of adult babysitting is born. If the world’s most glamorous drag queen has thrown in the towel (at least downstairs), what hope do mere mortals have?

In 2013, legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld said: “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life, so you bought sweatpants. What would Karl have said about fashion in 2020 and, even more revealing, in 2021?

We will never know the answer to this, but we can answer it ourselves.

Am I going to run around in a three-piece striped gangster costume and drink copious amounts of gin and champagne with my loving fringe dress, feathered headband wearing female counterparts? Not likely.

I will however gladly ditch the sweatshirts, look myself up and down, and begin my re-emergence in shoulder-length jackets, zip-up pants, collared and button-down shirts. I will learn to dress again. I will be relearning to tie my own laces, and like all babies, I will finally grow up.