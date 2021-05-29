Why Joy Dressing is the biggest fashion trend of the summer





ONE YEAR AGO, an amazed child approached me on Sixth Avenue as I walked towards the supermarket. Are you Lady Gaga? she cried from a safe distance of 6 feet. Much for her and my grief I am not, but her question was valid. I was, after all, sporting 5-inch heels, fishnets, and shocking new pink satin shorts that matched one of my more curious purchases considering I’m a New Yorker who doesn’t. don’t like colors. As I shook my head, her father chuckled. She smiled and grabbed his hand. I sprang behind my Saturn size sunglasses. This overdressed grocery run was my first outing after recovering from Covid. I felt lucky, relieved, dizzy, and apparently looked fabulous at Lady Gaga’s level. According to Dr. Jennifer Baumgartner, a clinical psychologist in Washington, DC, we humans use clothing to mark important events, such as going through a global pandemic. And as American cities reopen, friends get together and the world becomes a little less terrifying, women are looking for exuberant outfits like my pink Covid costume, I Lived, which proclaims Woohoo! and celebrate the occasion. I was certainly ahead of the curve. We have spent the past year in sweatpants, consumed with uncertainty, said Miami clinical psychologist Dr Christina Ferrari. You’re going to see a lot of people overcompensating for what they couldn’t wear during the lockdown. Jeremy Scott, the creative director of irreverent Italian brand Moschino, sees the fashionable decadence of the Roaring Twenties in this post-sweatpants rebellion. I call it Joy Dressing, but whatever term you use, the phenomenon has been brewing since early February, according to Libby Page, editor-in-chief of the fashion market on luxury e-commerce platform Net-a. -Carry. During the darker days of the pandemic, customers were shopping for a sea of ​​very neutral tones and loungewear, she said. What she’s seen selling lately: vibrant prints, jubilant ruffled skirts and frills as well as very bright, bold and colorful dresses from cheerful brands like Zimmermann. This label’s artistic director, Sydney-based Nicky Zimmermann, has always produced upbeat feminine looks (like the dress on the right) and stayed the course during Covid. Its brands increased sales in the United States suggest it has paid off. We can see that women want to go out and feel beautiful, she said, adding that her lush floral collection was designed to boost morale.

