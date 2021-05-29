Christopher Bates to Sell Menswear Collection at German Premium and Luxury Online Store Breuninger.com | National company

TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 28, 2021 –
Canadian fashion designer Christopher Bates officially announces that his famous line of men’s clothing is now retailed with Breuninger, Germany’s largest luxury store.
Germany is a key fashion market, not only in Europe, but globally. I’m excited to launch our brand there with such an iconic and premium retailer like Breuninger. It’s a dream come true, said Christopher Bates, Creative Director.
With stores closed due to the pandemic, the Christopher Bates Spring / Summer 2021 men’s collection is available exclusively on Breuninger.com, one of the most sought after online destinations for upscale and luxury fashion and lifestyle. Breuninger is not only one of the leading online designer fashion retailers in Germany, but also serves important, wealthy markets in Austria and Switzerland.
The initial delivery includes a wide selection of premium products suitable for the German market which will appeal to discerning Breuningers customers. Selected products include: pima cotton knits, cotton jersey sweatshirts, our best-selling Romeo kiss print dress shirt, coated bomber jackets, contemporary bespoke blazers and pants, and black velvet slippers embroidered with a lipstick kiss. With cutting edge materials and craftsmanship, all products are proudly made in Italy except for our signature kiss print shirt which is still proudly made in Canada.
About Christopher Bates
Canadian designer based in Toronto Christopher bates continues to be at the forefront of luxury menswear in Canada since the founding of his eponymous brand in 2008. In 2019, he won the Menswear Designer of the Year award at the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards. It retails with leading department stores including Nordstrom, Breuninger and Harry Rosen. Inspired by the exclusive fabrics and the Italian artisan producers he works with, Bates’ commitment to quality and authenticity is absolute. This commitment, paired with his honed talent for timeless design, clever details and a bold color palette, is what makes him a renowned style expert.
About Breuninger
Fashion and lifestyle retailer Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in 1881 and is today one of the leading multi-channel department stores in Europe. For 140 years, Breuninger has set high standards in fashion, beauty and lifestyle with its exclusive lines of international designer brands and sought-after newcomer brands. the www.breuninger.com The online store, established in 2008, is one of the top performing online stores in the premium segment and has recently become available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Besides his sense of style and his sense of trends, Breuninger represents exceptional customer orientation, with service options including his special service, an in-house sewing department, Click & Collect and online reservations, an in-store ordering service and a shuttle service offering unique shopping. in-store and online experience. Across Germany, the award-winning retailer has eleven Breuninger outlets with more than 5,500 employees.
