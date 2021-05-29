15 summer fashion finds at Walmart under $ 40

Shop Today was paid by Walmart to create this item. Shop TODAY receives a commission on the sales of products purchased through our links.

Summer is just around the corner, which means we’re getting ready to wear our best beachwear and backyard barbecue sets. But with the warmer days to come, we’re the first to admit it’s cute and staying cool isn’t always an easy task. When the temperature starts to rise, we need clothes that are the perfect combination of fashion and function and that are pretty sure you feel the same.

To help kickstart the summer shopping season, the Shop TODAY team curated this list of 15 affordable fashion finds from Walmart, making sure to include something for every body type and style. The best part? They are all under $ 40! And if you are a Walmart Plus customer, each of these great summer picks can be shipped to your doorstep in the blink of an eye!

Walmart Plus Dresses & Jumpsuits

Whether you’re stepping away from the kids for a date or heading to a weekend barbecue, this sassy midi dress will come in handy. We dig the seductive knot at the bust and the romantic sweetheart neckline to start. But our favorite feature of all is the price: $ 39!

Keeping cool when the mercury is rising can be tricky, but this cotton midi dress makes it look effortless. The lightweight design comes in two solid colors and three prints (our favorite is this eye-catching red!) And features several comfy features, including adjustable straps, a relaxed fit, and a self-tie waist.

If you’re looking to add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe, look no further than this printed slip-on jumpsuit. The one-piece is designed with a smocked bodice and is easy to layer and accessorize as you like. The ruffled suspenders and the sunny yellow hue are two of our favorite features.

When the heat rises, we just want to slip into something comfortable, and this lightweight tank dress does the trick. The affordable find combines fashion and function, with sleek buttons on the front and a flexible smocked back. At only $ 23, have been quite tempted to grab it in a few colors!

The cold shoulder trend is not going anywhere, and this affordable dress is a great way to try it on without breaking your summer shopping budget. It comes in five colors (we love royal blue!) And even has a handy side pocket. Not bad for $ 19!

Walmart Plus Shorts, Pants & Skirts

When you’re short on time, maxi skirts are one of those awesome wardrobe staples you can always count on. Just pair it with a tank top or t-shirt for an instantly polished look! This value-for-money find comes in two colors, a summery white and a French blue, and is made from a light, airy fabric that will feel great on your skin when the temperature rises.

A well-fitting cropped pant is a summer staple, perfect for travel, work and play, and we can’t wait to add this wide leg pair to our collection. The slip-on model can easily be dressed up or down and has two side pockets, making it both fashionable and functional.

These chic Bermuda shorts are definitely made for lazy summer days. The pull-on style, elastic waist and flexible fabric conforms comfortably to the body, while the frayed hem adds an edgy touch. At just $ 14, you can buy the dark and light washes without breaking your budget!

Sometimes you just want to make a major statement with your outfit, and these rainbow print shorts do just that. The colorful design is perfect for warmer weather and pairs well with tops in neutral hues like white or black. The swing style and ruffled waistline also add an extra dose of sassiness which we totally endorse.

Whether you’re lazing around the house or strolling around the neighborhood, terrycloth shorts are a comfy piece you can turn to to stay cool and warm. Silverwear definitely hit the mark with this $ 8 pair that comes in five shades, like Beach Glass and Iced Papaya, ready for summer.

Walmart Plus Tops

We’ve always had a soft spot for flowing sleeves, so this printed blouse is at the top of our summer shopping list. The lightweight top is available in four fun prints and features a stylish tie front closure. The price ($ 15) is also unbeatable!

Are you looking for a top that goes with everything? Free Assemblys Tie Neck Shirred Top is the multitasking piece your wardrobe was missing. The $ 20 blouse has alluring cap sleeves and a relaxed fit. It is also available in two colors and two prints, so there is something for everyone.

Gingham prints are always on trend for the summer, and this cheerful yellow sleeveless top is a lot of joy for us. We can see ourselves pairing it with everything from shorts to maxi skirts and loving the way it can be worn over or tucked into all of our wardrobe basics.

This gingham top is the perfect outfit choice for all the picnics, barbecues and fun summer activities you have planned. The V-neck model has a ruffle sleeve and smocked back with a tie front, and we can’t wait to wear it all season. And did we mention the $ 51 reduction?

Pretty with polka dots! This fun print can be easily dressed up or down for any occasion. The light, loose design will also come in handy when it’s incredibly hot outside.

What are the benefits of Walmart Plus?

Just like other subscription services, Walmart + allows you to easily do all your shopping without ever leaving your home. There are three ways to try the service: a 15-day free trial, a one-month subscription for $ 12.95, or an annual plan for $ 98.

Once registered, you are automatically eligible for a a multitude of advantages, including free shipping from Walmart.com (no minimum orders!) and member prices on fuel / gas. In some areas, you can also have groceries delivered for free from your local store with a minimum purchase of $ 35!

Last but not least, Walmart + members can pay with their phone while shopping in-store using the mobile scan & go functionality.

