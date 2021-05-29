Ru Paul’s Drag Race star wins H&M dress for Sussex charity





Fans of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK will vividly remember when a drag queen received scathing reviews for wearing an H&M dress on the runway.

Joe Black, the first Queen of Brighton to appear on the show, was sent packing to wear a pink dress from the Main Street store during a girl group performance.

But Ru Paul’s explosion over the out of the box outfit went viral, and drag fans seized the opportunity to own a slice of the show’s history when it went up for auction. What is that? Fabulous @misterjoeblack outside our shop display on St James’ St with the @hmunitedkingdom team? They must celebrate ‘that infamous dress’ worn by Joe on @dragraceukbbc! Want to earn a piece of #Drag race the story? Take part in our raffle now:https://t.co/ZfOgaYzxHv pic.twitter.com/1bRod1ro0C – The Sussex tag (@sussexbeacon) May 26, 2021 Joe donated the famous dress to be raffled to raise funds for The Sussex Beacon, a charity that helps people living with HIV. “I wanted to do something good from something that turned out to be negative,” Joe said. “So after that happened, I was like ‘just I have to do something with this’. Joe Black was the first artist from Brighton to star in Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK “A few people contacted me and they didn’t seem quite right and then Sussex Beacon asked me if I would think about it and I thought yes, that’s perfect. The raffle has raised over £ 10,000 to date with £ 5,000 of the current total being donated by H&M. Joe said the money raised would make a “real difference” for the charity after the Covid pandemic forced it to close all of its stores. He told The Argus: “It is run by the LGBT + community and primarily for the community. “I think it’s something that really affects local gays so it was important for me to stay true to those roots rather than something more generic, or maybe a charity that’s bigger and that has more resources. “Sussex Beacon is very popular and very, very small. I thought this was a charity that I could really make a difference to and it’s really community driven. A spokesperson for Sussex Beacon said the charity was “delighted” to have the support of Joe Black and H&M. He said: “Raising over £ 10,000 in these difficult times is one thing but entirely another with the One Dress Draw. It’s extraordinary. “It will make a huge difference for people living with HIV in Sussex.” To learn more about Sussex Beacon, visit https://www.sussexbeacon.org.uk/







