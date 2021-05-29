Designer Sheena Sood and Friends on Being Asian in Fashion and Finding Community

Mannat and Sirat added to this, from the perspective of their similar experiences in the modeling industry. I always felt like I was only booked for things because they needed someone [brown,] Mannat said. Sirat began to tell the story of the first modeling job they had together. Theyd booked a shoot and then realized what purpose they were there for as soon as they settled in. We were the only unsigned people, and [when we got there,] it was really clear why they took us out the night before. It didn’t do me good. Because it felt like it wasn’t for us. It was because, we need molded brown people. But it was an achievement.

It is not for nothing that the fact that today many of them were on set for a fashion photoshoot, not only as models, but as subjects of a report, wearing clothing designed by one of their own was a clear sign of the changing tides. Christina steps in and addresses her friends: As a kid, can you imagine people wanting to tell us about this stuff and hear our story? As a kid you try so hard to skate under the radar. I mean, obviously everyone was celebrating the differences, but really celebrating these differences is so moving.

Its good. They naturally think about their youth and what they would think if they could give a glimpse of their young selves. Beyond childhood, they can remember how drastically things have changed in recent years. It’s a relief, it’s a dream. This is good, but it is not enough.

What I’d like to see more of is more people of color behind the camera, Sirat said. For the biggest clients, all their casts look like us, then each person hired behind the camera is white. It’s a fake. It’s like good, I’m here. But they get more benefit from it than we do.

Mannat and Tara, the other two pro models, both called it the scariest part, almost in unison. We are paid by the day, Tara said. The people behind the camera are paid full time wages, they have health care, they have stable jobs. The people who make money from the items we sell from our image are usually white people.

Sheena says it’s obvious in the job when something has been co-opted. I think it also makes a difference in creative output. But I feel like I can tell. Sometimes it’s subtle and sometimes not so subtle. But whoever behind the lens, it really makes a difference.

The last years of drastic progress have yet to oppose what remains to be done. Their dreams began to come true, but with haunting levels of racial and professional disparity. A state of mind of scarcity does not reach them, however. They all still believe in a vision where they get what they want: a fair industry with opportunities available to everyone, in front of and behind the lens. Ethos is simple for them. Open the doors to the community until they can create their own opportunities. One way I take advantage, Mannat says, is to meet people and build enough relationships, and then I put my friends on it.