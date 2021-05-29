We can’t take our eyes off Urvashi Rautela in a gorgeous red dress for Versace Baby





Trust Urvashi Rautela to treat every opportunity as an opportunity to improve his glamorous game. Whether she’s starring in a music video or in front of the camera for a photoshoot, it’s never a bad time for this girl to slip into her sparkle and look like a dead diva. Her latest Instagram photo is no different. Urvashi posed in front of a clear makeup mirror and looked just fabulous in a bright red ensemble. The dress featured a single shoulder with a bodycon fit and a gold clasp that gave the monochrome ensemble a metallic sheen. To that, Urvashi added a chunky gold necklace and bracelet with contoured cheeks, winged eyes, glossy nude lips and a high ponytail. How’s that for the weekend glamor quotient? Swirlster Picks Red Dresses (87 ratings & 321 reviews) (310 ratings & 930 reviews) (Also Read: Dripping In Versace From Head To Toe, Can Urvashi Rautela Get More Glamor?) For the recent release of Versace Baby, unsurprisingly, Urvashi went with a Versace set. She chose the designer’s iconic safety pin dress which featured a high slit and plunging neckline set with gold safety pins to embellish her. Heels and dangling earrings added some glitter to the outfit and we all know Urvashi can’t get enough of it. She also kissed the whole rainbow when she wore this flowing halter neckline maxi dress. A stunning dress as vibrant as this really doesn’t need anything else to make it stand out, right? When Urvashi travels, style is the top priority. Like when she paired a white tee and denim cuts with a neon green blazer and high top sneakers. (Also read: Grays Have Never Looked So Chic, Thanks to Urvashi Rautela’s Coordinating Ensemble and Versace Rs 22K Shades) To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about stuff we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos