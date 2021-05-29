Why do we all wear them?

We are all unique, you? We are special; we are unique, we do not resemble anyone. But I was walking in North London the other day and I crossed paths with a man in the exact same outfit. It was my fault – you just can’t walk around N16 in Blundstone boots, faded blue jeans, and a Carhartt overshirt and expect to see yourself rehearsed hundreds, if not thousands, of times. But still, it was a bitter pill. Our eyes met; the twins are proud to see that we didn’t choose our outfits, the company did. Slave drones in the fetish matrix of work clothes. Tears in the rain.

The Blundstones are quite specific to North East London, worn by designers with allotments, their toddlers, inauthentic thirties (me) and fashion gothics, but the overshirt is universal. Wherever you go in the country, you’ll find men in button-down overshirts and pockets going about their business. Is there currently a piece of clothing that better encompasses men’s fashion? A garment more collectively approved?

You can find them at all prices and looks, so it’s more than a trend. The chore jacket is almost a prerequisite for dressing.

Why? Why this kind of jacket? How about a Harrington? It offers the same amount of heat. How about a denim jacket? He has similar shades of blue collar. Why not the bomber? Men like Formula 1, HIIT and Guy Ritchie talk to each other, surely they like aviator jackets too?

I can really remember where the trend started. In the mid-2010s, you weren’t nobody unless you have a medium blue “painters jacket”. That’s when the checkered, whiskey-soaked machismo of the Lumbersexual faded, and they represented a more intellectual and scholarly variation on the theme. Same allusions to craftsmanship, less beard oil. There were entire stalls in Hackney’s Broadway Market dedicated to the French painter’s jacket, and they were hot selling Cakes cake.

Beyond what they said about you – that you had a Dachshund and preferred a cold brew, in fact – they were easy to wear and stylistically malleable. You can put an overshirt over a button down shirt and tie and look like a preppy man, or over a chunky mesh and look like a fisherman. They added a welcome layer of texture under a proper coat, and they had enough pockets for all of your stuff, but not to the point that you look like you have an Armageddon bunker in Norfolk.

Years later, these virtues continue, but the authenticity of the overshirt has been weakened by its ubiquity. You can buy one from Primark, Loro Piana, and everywhere in between. The different brands of the H&M group each have a very specific demographics, but they all offer an overshirt of some sort. In fact, Weekday and Arket have entire sections of websites dedicated to overshirts. And then there are the likes of Uskees and Paynter, who produce only overshirts. (Based on Hackney, the latter is pictured above, and makes limited “lots” that sell out within minutes of release, just four times a year.) And then, of course, there’s Carhartt, the radio magic work clothes. The Harry Kane of simple jackets.

“I sat in the park the other day for, I think, three hours, just on a bench, people-watching,” recalls Luke Walker, founder of thin shirt brand LEJ, “and it was unbelievable how many people wore two overshirt pockets, open, over knitwear, under a waistcoat… What’s great is that it’s “masculine”. They’re designed to work, they’re tough, so it’s “ easier ” to remove them. But I see everyone wearing them.

Walker hits the nail on the head, I think. The chore jacket / overshirt / shacket, as you want to call it, is appropriately “ manly ” without conveying specific tropes of masculinity. It is not an army surplus; this is not a trench coat or leather biker jacket, but is kind of tough. You can imagine Keir Starmer’s advisers presenting him with a rail of overshirts before an afternoon speech at Bestival. The chore coat does not say anything, it’s just “yes”.

But I think we need the overshirt even more now than ten years ago. Basics of clothing (not to be confused with Homebase) are an integral part of men’s fashion and the nature of dressing in general, otherwise we would be lost in a hell of choice. A white Achilles Common Projects on one foot, a Margiela Tabi mule on the other. We’re always navigating thin new trends, but trends can only exist as an alternative to classics, I think – there would be no need for Camden Hells without Stella Artois – and overshirts have made the transition from one. to the other. A success story from Jamie Vardy. From a trend to a pillar, from a pillar to a classic, from a classic to a legend. And, yeah … wow.

