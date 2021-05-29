Ann’s Fashion Fortunes: Closet, Know Thyself | Departments

Connect with us

From Dr. Zwack’s Gold Lion Collection, a Minneapolis-based brand known for its design infused with music, mystery and mojo and for its continued philanthropy to end homelessness.


Courtesy of simpsonhousing.org.







Ann Fee Rosenquist


DEAR ANN: MN Fashion Week blew me away. However, I don’t have the funds to buy anything, and nowhere to wear this sort of thing in the first place. How to feed my sewing passions?

DEAR READER: First of all, hurray for MN Fashion Week which decides to be mostly free and online this spring! This has allowed many of us who never buy a ticket or make the trip to see what’s new on the local tracks. See how I didn’t say: What’s up with the people walking the streets in clothes?

Catwalk fashion is not necessarily wearable in everyday life; it’s not even portable for a special occasion. His art for the arts. So if what you saw woke your muse up, don’t spoil it by trying to translate tailoring into your wardrobe. Nurture it by digging into the mission and work of Fashion Week nonprofit (fashionweekmn.com), and find your place in Minnesota’s vibrant fashion designer community.

DEAR ANN: Why short tops? Why are they everywhere I could buy regular length shirts? It’s not like I’m shopping in the junior section. Is it a joke?

DEAR READER: I noticed this myself during a recent citywide search for black V-neck t-shirts, which I look for as my summer uniform if I can find enough of them. And it looks like you already knew that, but let me tell you the pickings were slim.

I’ve been to all the places I usually go to satisfy an ENCORE Thrift and More, Neighborhood Thrift, Salvation Army, St. Peter Thrift, and the now closed MRCI style craving (long live the MRCI with your delightful practice of having us pick a plastic token from a bag to determine our discount!).

Most of my discoveries of black short-sleeved V-necks went from triumph to grief when I lifted the hanger off the rack and found the shirt cut to hit the breastbone. Irritated and bewildered, I stopped hunting. But a few days later I came up with a plan that you can use as well. My plan is to go back and buy all the black tops that were perfect except for their cropped cut and make them look different by layering them with black and charcoal racerback tank tops.

I don’t think we need to understand why the fashion industry is pushing us around right now. I think we just need to brace ourselves for the fact that they are out there and then shop with the confidence that you are not the boss of me who just figured out how to layer.

DEAR ANN: Last year I fell hard in #outfitoftheday because it kept me busy and distracted and I wasn’t going anywhere, so my daily attire didn’t have to meet real standards. Now I’m addicted and can’t keep up. Help.

DEAR READER: There’s no shame in getting lost playing dress up, especially if it kept you sane during #StayHomeMN. But it is certainly a shame to fall into the idea that style is synonymous with the constant acquisition of new things.

The #outfitoftheday concept is not organic, for example, it does not come from ordinary people who regularly use social media. It is an invention meant to hook innocent people wearing clothes like you to fast fashion consumption at a rate that makes no sense in relation to seasons, occasions, or anything else that would actually make a person really need a new thing to wear.

The best antidote to #outfitoftheday hardcore addiction is a brutal turnaround in the form of a daily uniform. It might even allow you to cut back on shopping rather than quitting the cold turkey, as you’ll need to acquire a few similar coins (see above, about my own pursuit of an all-black V-neck summer).

Take a look at #dailyuniform. And to help the planet not spontaneously burn down from the cheap toxic fibers and dyes in all the things you would have otherwise bought and thrown away, don’t look back.

you have a question? Share it on annrosenquistfee.com (click on Anns Fashion Fortunes).

Ann Rosenquist Fee is Executive Director of the Center des Arts de Saint-Pierre and host of Live from the Arts Center, a music and interview show every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on KMSU 89.7FM.



