GMA’s Alluring Ginger Zee Dress Sparks Fan Frenzy



















May 29, 2021 at 12:27 p.m. CEST



Hannah hargrave Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee wore a dress that knocked her fans over to get their hands on it

Ginger Zee evolves with the seasons and we love its summer fashion vibe. the GMA The star revealed to fans that she is looking forward to sunny weather so that she can wear her latest look. Ginger shared a selfie on Instagram wearing a cute lemons-covered midi dress and captioned the image: “I’ve been waiting months to wear this one,” and added the hashtag, “bringonsummer”. MORE: Captivates Ginger Zee in Tight White Bodysuit and Heels The meteorologist’s social media followers went crazy for her outfit and commented: “I need this dress in my life,” and “very pretty and feminine”. Loading the player … WATCH: Ginger Zee enjoys home workout Others urged her to reveal where she came from, with many suggesting she came from the enduring brand, Reformation. Ginger is no stranger to enviable fashion statements and recently revealed that she often praises her outfits in an effort to be eco-friendly. MORE: Ginger Zee’s Husband Posts Unexpected Video Of Her In Their Bedroom SEE: Ginger Zee shares jaw-dropping beach selfie alongside relatable parental post In a Twitter message, she wrote: “Fashion is a big part of my job. But I still want to be as durable as possible. Renting is better for me. Ginger waited months to wear the lemon print dress “Fashion is responsible for at least 8% of global carbon emissions (greater impact than air transport) and up to 20% of our wastewater.” Ginger is a climate change activist and recently hosted the TV special: It’s not too late: Earth Day. MORE: Ginger Zee’s Hair Transformation Is Not What You Expect READ: Ginger Zee sparks debate after revealing text exchange with hubby Ben In addition to her career as a storm chaser, she is also a devoted wife and mother to her two young sons. Ginger and her husband would love their own TV show She recently made a confession about her future plans with her Husband, Ben Aaron – who’s also a TV personality – when asked on Instagram if she would consider doing a TV show with him. “Have you and Ben talked about doing a TV show together?” a curious social media follower asked, to which she replied, “We made one for @diynetwork and would love to do another one.” Find out more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







