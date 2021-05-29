How Friends From Iconic TV Show Changed The Way Men Dress





Did you promise yourself not to cry? Because we did and were proud to say it was a moo point. Obviously, we didn’t stick to our words. Watch Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc tell us about their memories in the highly anticipated Friends meeting was overwhelming. Even without a script, the iconic characters managed to make us laugh, cry, remember, and wonder how not an inch of their style was compromised. Ross and Rachel, Monica and Chandler, Joey and Pheobe didn’t hold back as they recreated their favorite scenes from the show. So what’s stopping us from reviving the best of their style? Absolutely nothing! Let’s continue to learn the lessons of timeless style from Ross, Chandler and Joey: 1. The one where Joey showed how not to layer When he is Friends, the best style lessons come with a punchline. The unforgettable image of Joey wearing all of the Chandlers clothes tells us about not layering the outfits. Ideally, 3 layers of a T-shirt, overshirt and jacket are more than enough, especially in warmer countries like India. Joey becomes a commando or in rare cases, he likes to wear everything. But since flaunting your entire wardrobe isn’t the order of the day, we recommend sticking to 3 layers (unless you’re traveling to colder countries). HBO Max 2. The one where Ross defended smart casuals Ross and fashion are on a Pause! When you think of Doctor Geller, PhD, the style icon isn’t the first word that comes to mind. Even Gunther outperforms our dino-pal in the fashion department. We can’t count on Ross for groundbreaking fashion advice, but we can give him credit for being an experimenter. Professor Geller didn’t hesitate to wear a yellow tank top on MTV and who can forget the dinosaur tie. He knows how to dazzle in tweeds and occasionally chic casuals. In Season 6, Episode 24, after breaking up with Elizabeth, Ross comes out of his apartment building in a plain white shirt, gray tie, and jeans. The outfit is soon ruined, thanks to Elizabeth’s water balloon. But the chic and relaxed look was a total success. Instagram / Friends 3. The one where Joey took his purse Ross may have found himself in a sticky situation with his leather pants, but Joey has managed to make leather jackets and his iconic leather handbag a popular trend.

Today, with very little change in its design, we might call it a messenger bag or a laptop bag, but back in the day, removing a unisex bag wasn’t as easy as eating a slice of it. pizza.

But oh mommy, oh daddy, Joey is a big bad guy!

He carried his handbag with confidence and did justice to his love for leather. HBO Max 4. The one where Chandler won in orange Chandler Bing, the comic fun that kept Friends gang entertained, is a man of vintage style and striped shirts. Apart from its blues, grays, pastels and joke, joke, joke attitude, Bing is also the king of the formal. He layers his vests like a boss, but what’s even more commendable is how he has undertones of orange with chinos throughout the show. A notable mention to his collection of printed ties. HBO Max 5. The one where the boys dressed like a gentleman Ross, Chandler and Joey are nothing but confident. They look great in a tuxedo (we’ve seen enough weddings and paleontology events to be believed). They’ve mastered the art of dressing for the event, which brings us to the tuxedos they wore for Friends: Reunion. As gorgeous as the ladies look, they couldn’t outshine Matthew Perrys black on white, David Schwimmers blue on blue, and Matt LeBlancs gray on the black suits. Perfect outfits to recall the old and end the series in style! HBO Max Final thoughts If you’re a fan and haven’t watched yet Friends: Reunion, You’re welcome. You don’t want to miss the new look of Gunthers, the infectious laughter of Janices, a brilliant cover of Smelly Cat and much more. Explore more







