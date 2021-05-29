PacSun, Fashion Scholarship Fund, Selects Gender Neutral Design Competition Winners





Allegra Abrams and Oli Perez were selected as winners of a PacSun and Fashion Scholarship Fund competition which sought out original and non-sexist designs. Photo: PacSun

After more than 200 students submitted designs for an original, gender-neutral collection, PacSun and the Fashion Scholarship Fund named two winners. The competing students came from FSF alumni and the FSF 2021 scholarship class, and came up with original ideas when designing their capsules. After the field was reduced to eight finalists, contestants presented their collections earlier this month to a panel of industry leaders with Allegra Abrams and Oli Perez selected as the winners. It’s amazing to see the next generation of fashion leaders and their concepts for the future of fashion, rejecting gender binaries and promoting individuality and freedom of expression, said Brieane Olson, President of PacSun . At PacSun, we are committed to delivering innovative and non-sexist collections, and the two winners align perfectly with our mission. We are delighted and honored to foster their journey and bring their creations to life. Abrams is currently attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is completing a Bachelor of Science in Textile and Fashion Design with a minor in Entrepreneurship and Sustainability. She is also a post-modern Virgil Abloh FSF 2021 scholar. Perez graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design from Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles and was a 2018 FSF Fellow. As winners, Abrams and Perez will have the chance to work with the PacSuns design and product development team to create and sell their collections in PacSun stores and online later this year. The FSF received an impressive number of gender-neutral design submissions, a reflection of the remarkable and diverse talent of our network of scholarship winners, said Peter Arnold, Executive Director of the Fashion Scholarship Fund. Finally, Allegra Abrams and Oli Perez were selected to present very original and well executed concepts. We are very grateful to PacSun for joining us in our mission to create a global space that allows the next generation of fashion talent to showcase their creative visions.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos