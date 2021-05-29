Suhana Khan’s chic black dress takes an elegant touch with a Balenciaga Rs 93K bag





It’s another day and a different style that Suhana Khan spotted. Daughter of Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan, the kid star manages to make headlines with every photo she publishes. Since Suhana celebrated her 21st birthday last weekend, her outfits have reached the top of the trend charts. This could be the case once again as we have found another appearance of hers from the festivities. In the photo, Suhana wore a black long-sleeved dress with a plunging square neckline. A choker necklace and a silver ring added a metallic touch to her outfit. But it was her designer handbag that caught all the attention. Suhana was holding a blue Balenciaga Triangle bag in her hand which cost around Rs 93,000. Any outfit would get an immediate stylish upgrade with an expensive fashion accessory like this. Suhana Khan’s Balenciaga bag with her black dress

It looks like the black dress is a fashion staple in Suhana Khan's closet. A few days ago at a friend's birthday celebration, maybe black was the night dress code that Suhana fashioned into. She wore a black strappy dress with cutout detailing to the torso and complemented it with shiny waves and a neutral pout. To share her own birthday with Instagram followers, she posted a photo of herself channeling the summer. Wearing a mint green halter mini dress with a cutout detail on the chest, Suhana matched it perfectly with her Prada shoulder bag which costs around Rs 1,20,000. When it comes to advancing the fashion game with designer accessories, hardly anyone does it better than she does.







