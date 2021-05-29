Athleisure big win among buyers as lockouts boost demand

NEW DELHI: Apparel retailers reported strong demand for sportswear and interior wear during the March quarter, a trend that saw an uptick last year and is expected to benefit this year as lockdowns induced by covids in India persist.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) said on Friday that its active athleisure interior clothing segment was up 56% from the same quarter last year, thanks to solid growth in e-commerce.

The brand of the Van Heusen company sells indoor clothing for men and women outside of athletics such as tracks, joggers, pants, t-shirts, shorts for men and women.

Performance was also helped by aggressive demand for the category, particularly in comfort wear and track and field. The company also expanded its distribution footprint by adding more than 5,500 new outlets during the year. In a full year, the activity recovered strongly and exceeded the levels of last year, thus validating the strength of the Van Heusen brand in the categories of indoor clothing and athletics ”, he added. he stated in his earnings release.

Over the past year, several companies have rolled out more casual wear for the home, as demand for formal and second-hand wear remains low. India’s current lockdown is poised to bring the trends back again as consumers stay indoors and continue to shop for casual wear. Meanwhile, retailers have reported a significant drop in business due to extended store closings in 2020.

It also contributed to sales growth through normalized demand, as the quarter saw improved footfall and increased consumer mobility.

The Indian athletics market is estimated at 54,000 crore growing at 18-20% per year.

Meanwhile, Page Industries, which sells indoor and sportswear for men and women under the Jockey brand, also reported increased demand in the March quarter.

Brokerage ICICI Securities said Page Industries benefited from strong demand for athletics during the quarter.

“Management said they are seeing trends such as high demand for the track and field segment [which is expected to continue], good steps [in Q4FY21] with almost all stores in operation and strong demand for e-commerce, ”the brokerage added in its report released on Friday.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.