Fashion
7 of the most stylish characters on television
Fashion can elevate your favorite TV character into a true icon.
The right on-screen outfits can define a personality and make a dramatic moment unforgettable. Here are some of the characters whose style was still obsessed with
1. Fran Fine, the nanny
Few television characters have had a greater style impact than The Nannys Fran Fine, played by Fran Drescher. The adorable and fashion-obsessed nanny had an enviable wardrobe full of pops of color, geometric patterns, and plenty of leopard prints. As much as she loved to experiment, Fran always returned to her signature figure: a tight miniskirt, black tights and a turtleneck.
Fashion is still obsessed with The Nanny, which ran from 1993 to 1999. In 2020, Vogue did a Fran-inspired shoot with Dua Lipa and the What Fran Wore Instagram account has over 300,000 followers.
2. Hilary Banks, the new prince of Bel-Air
Played by Karyn Parsons, Hilary Banks is another ’90s style icon that we still can’t get enough of. The Hilarys style was all about power suits: she loved to give a touch of tailoring, whether it was adding slits in pants or wearing a cute bowler hat.
Hilary was always shopping and spending a lot of money on her wardrobe, and it certainly showed.
Who said you can’t be a hitwoman and obsessed with fashion? Jodie Comers Villanelle is deranged and totally fabulous. Her style is OTT, avant-garde and haute couture, she often wears famous designers such as The Vampires Wife and Molly Goddard.
Villanelles’ outfits are always surprising, including a perfectly tailored black suit for her wedding, or a fluffy green outfit for a golf / murder trip.
It wasn’t just Rachel Greens hair that obsessed us, it was also her clothes. On the show, Rachel rose through the fashion ranks from assistant to buyer, then was offered a job at Louis Vuitton.
With this kind of CV, Rachels fashion had to be there. Her style matched the changing fashion trends of the ’90s and’ 90s, but stayed true to her personality: simple elegance, with lots of miniskirts, dresses and crop tops.
She’s served up many memorable style moments, including the stunner green dress from The One Where No Ones Ready episode.
5. Zoey Johnson, Black-ish and Grown-ish
Actor Yara Shahidis’ style matured as audiences watched her grow up on TV shows Black-ish and Grown-ish. In Grown-ish, her character Zoey just left college to pursue a career in fashion design, and her fashion choices are unique and always on trend.
Shahidi told Nylon: Fashion is what gave her [Zoey] a point of view. The fashion choices made from the start showed her as a very intentional youngster even though it was a subliminal message. There was something about the way she intentionally dressed. I felt like there was a sense of free will given to him. It sounds like an active choice.
One of Zoeys ‘most iconic fashion moments came on her’ 90s-themed 21st birthday, when she dressed up as Aaliyah in Tommy Hilfiger from head to toe.
6. Eric Effiong, Sex Education
With his explosive laughter and love of bright colors, it’s hard not to love the character of Eric Effiong, played by Ncuti Gatwa. Clothing is used as an extension of his personality when life knocks him down, it’s in muted tones, but when normal Eric is back in action it’s all about geometric patterns and color riots.
Our favorite look is what Gatwa calls African Erics Butterfly Moment, a kente patterned costume, worn with an iridescent green headband for a school dance.
7. Betty Draper, Mad Men
The pristine ’60s fashion is one of the best things about Mad Men, and few characters are as chic as Betty Draper (played by January Jones).
Betty knew how to make an entrance with her fashion, while still looking like the perfect housewife even though things were falling apart behind the scenes. Think about the pinched waist, loose skirts, pearl chains and not an out of place hair.
