Kathy Hilton looked so fabulous in a $ 6,900 pink feathered dress





The Wrap Documentary by Val Kilmer from the heads A24 to Amazon Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to Val, a feature-length documentary about Top Gun and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer, from A24. Val is number one in A24’s list of feature-length documentaries and documentary series. The document is compiled from thousands of hours of footage from Kilmer, including a large amount of home movie footage shot at 16mm by Kilmer and his brothers. Leo Scott and Ting Poo are directing the feature film which aims to explore why Kilmer is one of the most mercurial and misunderstood actors of recent decades. The film is described as a raw, extremely original and flawless documentary film about how Kilmer lived to the extreme, and the at times hilarious and heartwarming side of his complexity as an artist and man. Amazon will release Val later this year in the United States and Latin America. A24 controls all remaining worldwide rights. At least once a day for years, I looked around and had this bittersweet feeling that there were a thousand reasons this project could have been wrecked, Kilmer said in a statement. I mean, what could a movie look like of a man filming himself, sometimes daily, years at a time? It is unimaginable that this film could ever have seen the light of day without the partnership of my dear friends, Leo and Ting, and my production partners. Endless hours of editing and endless emotions with each new cut! I couldn’t be more proud to share this with the world! The nonfiction arm of A24s is headed by Ben Cotner. Val’s producers include Boardwalk Pictures Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, TwainManias Val Kilmer, Ali Alborzi and Brad Koepenick, Leo Scott of Cartel Films and Ting Poo. Filmmakers Leo Scott and Ting Poo have unique, cutting-edge style and artistry, weaving together never-before-seen imagery into a beautiful raw story about renowned and famous actor, artist and man, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, says in a statement. Were delighted to work with Val and the A24 team on their first feature documentary produced and to share this unprecedented film with audiences. Some of Val Kilmers’ other iconic roles include his portrayal of Jim Morrison in Oliver Stones The Doors, Doc Holliday in Tombstone and other parts of True Romance, Willow and many more. He will reprise his role as Iceman in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick. THR first reported the news. Read the original story Documentary by Val Kilmer From A24 Heads to Amazon At TheWrap

