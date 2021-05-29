Ushna Shah says we should stop sexualizing women’s bodies and we agree with her – Commentary





What makes clothing appropriate or inappropriate on different body types? Ushna Shah thinks it has everything to do with the sexualization of women. The actor shared a video from popular TikTok user Tizzyent in which he reacts to a man asking if a woman’s clothes are appropriate. The woman in question is a teacher fully covered in jeans and a t-shirt. Tizzyent answers the man’s stupid question and asks what he means by “is this appropriate for school?” “Pants? A top that covers everything? Is that the problem?” he asks. “Because she has a shape, is that a problem for you?” He turned the situation around on the man and pointed out how someone had taken the photo of this woman without his consent. “How about talking about how this woman is trying to educate kids and do her job and she has a fool about sexualizing her? How about normalizing not sexualizing a woman to have attributes that we desire? ”he asked. Shah reposted his video and said if he came to Pakistan “his head would implode because of the sexualization of women” and she is not wrong. She urged most men to listen to her. “When my well-endowed friends wear fitted t-shirts, it’s especially inappropriate. When women with round buttocks wear skinny jeans, this is particularly inappropriate. When my friends with beautiful arms wear sleeves, it is particularly inappropriate, ”she wrote. “It’s not the clothes. It’s the sexualization of our bodies. If an attribute is appealing to them, it’s inappropriate because they can’t control themselves.” It reminded us of a terrible image that continues to circulate on the internet about ants and lollipops that you probably know from them. The idea is apparently that men are insects and will invade the pacifier (the woman) if it is discovered. A truly flattering comparison for everyone involved. Shah and Tizzyent are both right. Our perception of whether clothes are “appropriate” is often colored by the body that wears those clothes. To be clear, people rarely have control over how their bodies look, so judging a person’s level of “suitability” based on their body doesn’t even make sense. What Shah and Tizzyent both say is that often women are viewed through a lens of attractiveness. Clothing is appropriate or inappropriate depending on your attractiveness to them. We sexualize women and their bodies, whether covered or not, which means men like the one who posted the initial video might find fault with a woman wearing jeans and a t-shirt or even someone. one who wears a hijab because they are looking at these women only as sexual beings. How about leaving women alone and letting them wear whatever they want without sexualizing every aspect of them? Let women wear whatever they want without worrying about random men taking pictures of them and then posting them on the Internet to “discuss” the suitability of their clothes.

