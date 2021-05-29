Wonder Woman: Diana’s 10 best DCEU outfits, ranked

As an iconic superhero, Wonder Woman is a character often defined by the costume or disguise she wears. Whether in superhero mode or business mode or just taking some well-deserved time for herself, Diana Prince is a character who has become something of a fashion icon in her own right, especially in the DCEU. .

From page to screen by actor Gal Gadot, Diana Prince has traveled through several time periods and places, from the world of Themyscira, to WWI Europe, to America in the years 1980 or modern society. Yet in every period and place she has impeccable style and a strong sense of fashion.

ten A classic, with a twist

As a member of the Amazons and a native of Themyscira, Diana was built to wear the battle armor of the incredible women who came before her. However, she goes beyond that and craft the traditional Amazonian armor, pairing it with additional accent pieces.

InJustice League, Diana sports her familiar Wonder Woman armor and helmet, but pairs them with a gorgeous flowing red shawl. It adds a softness to the edge of the hero’s armor, reflecting the multifaceted nature of his character.

9 Casual clothing

Wonder woman 1984 don’t hesitate to explore 80s fashion for all of its ups and downs. From bright colors to big hair, the film strikes the perfect balance in Diana’s wardrobe, and some of her best outfits appear during her days working at the Smithsonian.

This business casual attire in particular stands out as a clear winner. Diana wears a gorgeous deep blue pantsuit, offset by a pop of color in her leopard-print high heels. Her hair, styled in long, loose curls, completes the look perfectly.

8 Comfort apartment

Wonder Woman 1984 continues her solid streak of looks with another simple casual outfit that Diana sports in a key apartment scene with Steve Trevor.

As the crossover lovers argue over what is expected of Diana as a hero, Diana wears high waisted gray pants with a thin brown belt and a casual white sleeveless top. With the addition of a blazer, she would be ready to go to work, but in the privacy of her home, she has the right to be more comfortable.

7 Declaration document

Since her introduction, Diana Prince has always known how to make a statement and an entry. InBatman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Diana is wearing one of her most daring pieces and looks amazing every second she does.

As she tries to fend off a particularly irritating Bruce Wayne, Diana wears an absolutely stunning white dress. The dress has dramatic cutouts throughout her top, with a single sleeve, jeweled accents and a gorgeous gold belt cinched in the middle.

6 A classic, with another twist

After passing through No Man’s Land atWonder woman, Diana and Steve Trevor embark on a new adventure to find Ludendorff, whom Diana believes to be the Greek god Ares. As they roam the woods, Diana wears her newly revealed Amazon armor.

But she also sports the addition of a long dark cloak, with a hood to give her protection and an air of mystery. It suits the dark vibe of this segment of the film’s main story perfectly.

5 Evening fashion

Wonder Woman 1984 includes a brief touching sequence highlighting how lonely Diana is in her day. In this sequence, Diana dines alone at a restaurant where a waiter expects her to wait for a date. And although she is alone, she is nonetheless dressed new.

Wearing the loose high waisted gray pants again, with a chain belt, Diana pairs it with a flowing white blouse and a cozy light gray jacket with a sweater feel.

4 Make an entry

In her time in the men’s world, Diana Prince perfected fashion in the workwear and formal wear departments. One of the first times she enters this world is when she attends a party to try to find out who Ares is.

In doing so, she borrows a dress from a attendee at a social event. The dress is beautiful, long to the floor and a beautiful bright blue. With layers of semi-sheer fabric, the dress draws guests’ attention to Diana from the moment she arrives and makes her the center of attention all the time.

3 Winter clothes

At the end ofWonder Woman 1984, Diana explores the streets during an almost carnival scene, with snow gently falling around her as she soaks up humanity and the splendor of nature. Even in this relaxed stroll, Diana is perfectly stylish for the time being.

Her hair is as perfectly styled as their soft waves. Her long deep blue winter coat is accompanied by matching gloves, and further accentuated by a soft tan scarf and a pop of color in the form of her little red handbag.

2 The making of a hero

As it should be clear by now, Diana Prince is a woman who knows how to make an entrance and appear all-powerful while doing so.Wonder woman, Diana finally assumes the role of her hero by donning her Amazonian armor as she prepares to cross No Man’s Land.

Amazonian armor is perfectly suited for Diana, with its crisp lines and striking colors of red, gold, blue and silver. The helmet, a tiara that once belonged to Antiope, further accentuates the mighty warrior look.

1 The center of attention

Although Diana wears a variety of armor throughout the DCEU, she looks as strong, fierce and fearsome as ever when she arrives at a Smithsonian gala event inWonder Woman 1984.

With her hair in a long ponytail swept to the side, Diana is the center of attention in a floor-length white dress with a long train. The slit at the bottom of the dress draws attention to her legs, working in perfect harmony with the flowing top half of the dress and her long buttoned sleeves, as well as her soft brown high heels.

