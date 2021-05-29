Shop lemon print outfits and clothing inspired by Meghan Markle and Jill Biden





Earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex and First Lady Jill Biden gave us a sneak peek at this summer’s cutest fashion trend: the lemon print. Both women wore Oscar de la Renta dresses with lemons on a merle egg blue background, with Biden going for a short-sleeved, belted version and the Duchess going for a sleeveless, low-rise iteration. To quote the iconic Saturday Night Live sketch, “Canadian entertainment show, “” Sometimes two famous women wear the same dress, so let’s do a segment that we like to call: They both look nice! ” And, they both look therefore although it might be time to add lemon prints to your own wardrobe. Lemons have often been a summer staple, evoking images of Italian mosaics and hand-painted plates. Now, as we move into summer 2021, follow the lead of the Duchess and the First Lady and go for this zesty print. Whether or not you want to splurge on an Oscar de la Renta dress, there are plenty of ways to dip your toe in a lemon print. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite lemon-adorned clothes and accessories.

Citrus Primavera Ruffle Hem Shift Dress Oscar de la Renta

saksfifthavenue.com $ 3,490.00 Of course, we have to start with Meghan Markle’s actual dress. This garden party is basically screaming and, best of all, Meghan wore it as a maternity dress. Lemon-print belted midi dress Oscar de la Renta

bergdorfgoodman.com $ 2,890.00 Then we have Jill Biden’s iteration of the Oscar de la Renta dress. This version is more structured, belted with sleeves at the elbows. Mariela lemon-print racer-back silk bodysuit THE AGENCY

nordstrom.com $ 185.00 The look of a silky top, the convenience of a bodysuit and the fun of a lemon print – join us. A sneakers Aquazzura

shopbop.com $ 595.00 Dress up the lemon look by wearing citrus sneakers. Lemon eyelet square scarf Lele sadoughi

lelesadoughi.com $ 75.00 This lemon accent eyelet scarf will add a summery touch to any outfit, whether you wear it on the head, neck or purse. Montecito linen dress Reformation

thereformation.com $ 278.00 Classic gingham is teamed with lemons in this breezy summer dress. Something Sweet Shortie Set Honeydew Underwear

shopbop.com $ 48.00 The perfect loungewear look for summer? These ultra soft lemon print pajamas. Dani lemon-print blouse The agency

saksfifthavenue.com $ 380.00 Lemons, but make them professional. This silk blouse combines two of the Duchess’ favorite things: button down shirts and a lemon print. Lemon Print Puff Sleeve Corset Top Oscar de la Renta

neimanmarcus.com $ 2,390.00 The sleeves of this corset top are really crisp. We love the drama. Citron Perci intarsia crew-neck sweater Rails

https://www.neimanmarcus.com $ 148.00 This sweater has a subtle lemon pattern and would be a perfect option for a chilly day at the beach. It also happens to be on sale. Ruffled skirt thereformation.com $ 128.00 The black background of this alluring lemon print skirt makes it a perfect transitional item from day to night. Lou Lou lemon-print dress The Doublej

farfetch.com $ 910.00 If you are not sold on a lemon print, try a print with lemons, as seen on this floral La Doublej dress. Fresh Lemons jumpsuit Rio farm

farmrio.com $ 225.00 Farm Rio is known for its whimsical prints – try their version of summer lemons with this fun jumpsuit. Not in the pants look? The brand also has the same print in a midi skirt. White with lemon embroidery Another iteration of lemon buttoning, this embroidered linen version is crisp and polished. Citrina short dress Lovers + friends

revolve.com $ 168.00 Perfect for a hot summer day, this lemon cutout dress is ready for your beach getaway. Annie goldsmith

