OSAA Women’s Basketball Recap: Clatskanie opens season victorious | Girls

















WILLAMINA, Ore. The Clatskanie women’s basketball team, most of whom were busy winning the state softball title less than a week ago, opened their season on a winning note, beating Willamina 61-56 on the road Friday. Olivia Sprague led the Tigers with 21 points, adding nine rebounds, five assists and six steals. Shelby Blodgett owned the job, racking up 17 points and 25 points, with seven assists and five steals. Kaity Sizemore came three points from a double-double, with seven and 12 boards. We put in a good effort in our first game of the year, said Clatskanie coach John Blodgett. Played fairly well defensively, and our press gave us some good opportunities at times. Willamina couldn’t figure out how to do much against the Clatskanies press early on, with the Tigers holding the Bulldogs to just three points in the opening quarter. The hosts found their place in second, but Clatskanie gradually increased their lead over the night, finishing 16 points on the correct. Overall, for the first outing in almost 16 months, against the State’s No.6 team last year, it made their entire roster, not bad, Blodgett said with a smile. Clatskanie (1-0) is set for a road trip outside the league on Monday, as he drives two and a half hours south to face Santiam Catholic.

